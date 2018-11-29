Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size and Forecast, 2016 to 2026

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global sludge treatment chemicals market in its latest report titled, “Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”. Global consumption of sludge treatment chemicals is estimated to be pegged at 10,977 thousand tonnes by 2016 end and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period (2016-2026). The global sludge treatment chemicals market is projected to reach a value of US$ 10,944 Mn by 2026 end expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for relatively large market share of 32% by 2016 in the global sludge treatment chemicals market.

Demand for sludge treatment chemicals is expected to increase at a significant pace across municipal and industrial sludge treatment plants owing to the stringent regulations by the government and environmental agencies like Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in North America. Increasing awareness among public and lack of availability of fresh water resources are also major factors expected to drive demand for sludge treatment chemicals market worldwide. Rapid industrialization results in an increase in industrial sludge production which needs to be treated, thus supporting the market growth over near future. Major market players are focusing on mergers and acquisition strategy to expand their product portfolio and footprints worldwide. However, the introduction of membrane technology and sustainable products have changed consumer demand for sludge treatment technologies with a lower chemical consumption. This factor is expected to restrain the growth of sludge treatment chemicals market over the forecast period.

Segmentation highlights

The global sludge treatment chemicals market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, treatment, and region. On the basis of application, the global market is segmented into municipal and industrial sludge treatment chemicals.

On the basis of product type, flocculant segment is expected to dominate the market share throughout the forecast period. However, disinfectant segment is expected to expand at a significant rate over the forecast period.

Municipal application segment is expected to be the largest segment in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period, due to the increasing investments by the government in establishing sludge treatment plants.

On the basis of treatment, primary treatment continues to dominate as the most attractive segment in terms of market share over the forecast period. The primary segment is expected to hold 56.6% of the market share by 2026 end.

Tertiary treatment segment is expected to expand at a relatively high CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period.

Regional projections

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is expected to witness a relatively high CAGR of 6.0% in terms of revenue over the forecast period. North America and Western Europe are expected to contribute significant revenue share to the global sludge treatment chemicals market throughout the forecast period. Stringent regulation pertaining to the treatment of sludge has led to long term supply agreements.

Vendor insights

Some of the key players identified in the global sludge treatment chemicals market are BASF SE, Chembond Chemicals Limited, GE Water and Process Technologies, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Kemira Oyj., Thermax Ltd., Akzonobel N.V., Solenis, Veolia Water Technologies etc.

Strengthening of supply chain, particularly in regions such as APEJ and Latin America, is key focus area for players in this market. Manufacturers are focused on developing multifunctional polymers which could help in cost cutting and improved efficiency. A number of sludge treatment chemicals manufactures have been involved in strategic mergers and acquisitions to expand their customer base globally.