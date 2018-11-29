Perfume Packaging Market 2018 Study And Analysis Research Report Forecast To 2023

Global Perfume Packaging Market Information Report by Perfume Type (Organic Perfumes and Synthetic Perfumes), by Packaging Material (Glass, Plastic, Metal and Paper) and By Region – Global Forecast To 2023

On the basis of regions, global perfume packaging market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Europe and North America dominates the global perfume packaging market. Perfumes are highly demanding in Europe and North America. Luxurious living is driving the growth of the market in both Europe and North America region. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in global perfume packaging market. Increase in consumer spending and improving living standards are also driving the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific region. Countries such as India, China, Malaysia, and Singapore are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Global perfume packaging market has been segmented based on perfume type, packaging material and region.

On the basis of perfume type, the market is segmented into organic perfumes and synthetic perfumes. Organic perfumes are made from 100% naturally-sourced ingredients, usually plant- based, and are extracted without chemical intervention. A synthetic fragrance is made primarily with artificial compounds and materials. Demand for organic perfumes are higher than synthetic perfumes due to the increase in health-conscious users. On the basis of packaging material, the market is segmented into glass, plastic, metal and paper. Glass material dominates the packaging material segment of the global perfume packaging market. Properties such as impermeable & nonporous make it chemically inert with the chemical composition of the perfumes. Hence it is preferred by many companies for the packaging of perfumes. Plastic material is expected to be the fastest growing material segment in global perfume packaging market. Properties such as light weight and easy to mold, attract the vendors to use plastic as a packaging material.

Perfume is a blend of fragrant oils, aroma compounds and fixatives meant to produce a pleasant and soothing scent for humans. The youth nowadays, is more aware of personal grooming and are ready to experiment with new brands and products perfumes, which drives the growth of the market.

The prominent players in the perfume packaging market include E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Amcor Limited (Australia), SGB Packaging (U.S.), Cosmetics & Perfume Filling & Packaging, Inc (U.S.), , AptarGroup, Inc. (U.S.), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), B.I. Packaging (China), Albéa Group (france), Guangzhou Jiaming Perfume Packaging Co. ltd. (China), Mei Yu Packaging (HK) Industrial Co., Ltd. (U.S.), and Arexim Packaging (Poland).

Hence, global perfume packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

