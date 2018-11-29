Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market worth US$ 840 Mn by 2027

A study on the global multiplex biomarker imaging market has been conducted by Research Report Insights during the assessment period (2017-2027). The study reveals the value forecast of the market and highlights factors influencing the growth of the market. In terms of revenues, the market will expand from approximately US$ 271 Mn in 2017 to over US$ 840 Mn by the end of 2027, riding on healthy double-digit CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Forecasts Based on Segments

Based on imaging techniques, end-user, component type and applications, the market has been segmented. With valuation worth US$ 200 Mn in 2017 year, the instrument segment poised to secure a valuation of over US$ 130 by the end of 2027, reflecting expansion at double-digit CAGR during the assessment period.

The software segment is projected to be valued over US$ 40 Mn in 2017, is estimated to secure a valuation over US$ 130 Mn by 2027-end, riding on an impressive CAGR throughout the forecast period.

An estimated valuation over US$ 175 Mn secured by IHC Assay segment in 2017, is slated to hold a value of more than US$ 555 Mn by the end of assessment period, while reflecting value CAGR of 12%.

The FISH assay segment is projected to witness valuation nearly US$ 180 Mn by 2027-end, raised from valuation nearly US$ 60 Mn in 2017, exhibiting expansion at significant CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The research segment is projected to secure value of nearly US$ 240 Mn in 2017, will reflect 12% CAGR during the assessment period to reach valuation over US$ 740 Mn by 2027-end.

The translational laboratories segment is projected to hold a value worth US$ 4 Mn in 2017, is poised to reach a value of nearly US$ 420 Mn at the end of 2027, reflecting an impressive value CAGR over the forecast period.

Geographical Segmentation

The study projects analysis of the market based on key region that include Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, North America, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan. According to the report, multiplex biomarker imaging market in North America is estimated to reach a value of more than US$ 500 Mn by the end of 2027, exhibiting expansion at impressive CAGR throughout the forecast period. Whereas the market in Western Europe is poised to hold valuation of nearly US$ 210 Mn by the end of assessment period, reflecting a double-digit value CAGR through 2027.

Vendor Insights

The report has also profiled some leading market players that are operating in the market and are responsible for expansion of the market such as ToposNomos Ltd, Perkin Elmer, Inc., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Aushon BioSystems Ltd., MicroConstants, Inc., Abcam plc., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., and Bio-rad Laboratories Inc. Some prominent players are concentrating on merging and acquisition to increase sales. Other players are focusing on targeting technologically improved emerging countries such as Asia Pacific region with availability of skilled labour and sufficient capital base.

