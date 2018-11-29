Montan Wax Market by Product Category, Application and Specification 2017 – 2027

Montan wax is a type of wax containing a long chain of a fatty acid and an alcohol. Montan wax finds use in high-performance applications owing to its excellent properties. For instance, the montan wax possesses fine lubrication property which is why it is extremely useful for plastic industry. Montan wax when used as an internal lubricant, improves flow-ability of polymers and also lowers the demolding force on removal. Besides, montan wax also acts as nucleating agents in polymers in order to reduce the cycle time. The molecular structure of montan wax exhibits low volatility and good thermal stability.

The use of montan wax improves the mechanical properties of polymers. The montanic acid ester, a generic name for montan wax is also used as a protective layer on fruits. The fresh fruits are surface treated with the montanic acid ester in order to reduce the loss of water from fruits. The montan wax is non-toxic and can be used as a substitute to the carnauba wax. In the paper industry, montan wax is considered to be an important ingredient owing to its absorbent and colour solubility properties. Also, montan wax finds application in electrical and electronics industry, where it is used as a coating material for wires and cables. The low electric conductivity coupled with the excellent insulating property of the molten wax, makes it useful in electrical and electronics industry.

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3948

Global Montan Wax Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global montan wax market is primarily driven by the growth in the end-use industry. The excellent physiochemical properties of the montan wax and available at cheap cost when compared to other waxes such as, carnauba wax, beeswax etc. further strengthens the consumption of montan wax. According to FDA, the montan wax is considered to be suitable and safe as a lubricant in the production of plastic food containers. In food application, montan wax helps in maintaining the freshness of the fruits. The growing demand from fruit vendors, drives the global montan wax market. Demand from an industrial point of interest is intense as montan wax meets the technical requirements. The demand for processing of engineering plastics where montan wax serves as an excellent lubricant and effectively reduces the cycle time, is one of the major driving force for global montan wax market. Some of the important advantages of montan wax which generates demand and helps in driving the market are the improvement in the mould release and flow properties, limited or no product loss, improvement in the dispersion of matrix and end product properties.

Global Montan Wax Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, montan wax market can be segmented as follows:-

Crude Montan Wax

Refined/Bleached Montan Wax

On the basis of function, montan wax market can be segmented as follows:-

Processing Agent

Coating Agent

Emulsifier

Others

On the basis of application, montan wax market can be segmented as follows:-

Thermoplastics

Thermosets

Paper

Others

On the basis of end-use, montan wax market can be segmented as follows:-

Industrial

ul style=”margin: 0px 0px 0px 25px; padding: 0px; list-style-type: disc; font-size: 15px !important; color: #080808; line-height: 28px; font-family: Arial, Geneva, Helvetica, sans-serif !important;”>

Plastic

Paper & Pulp

Chemical

Electrical and Electronics

Others

Food

Fruits

Global Montan Wax Market: Region wise Outlook

The global montan wax market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The montan wax in Western Europe market is matured and stable with the presence established players such as ROMONTA GmbH, VÖLPKER SPEZIALPRODUKTE GMBH etc. In European countries, the montan wax is widely used in various applications such as cosmetics, dyes, polishes, mould releasing agents etc., where the dark coloured crude montan wax is bleached giving light colour which increases the application area. The business acquisitions in the European market is prominent where the players are trying to consolidate the market. For instance, in 2015, the Völpker Spezialprodukte GmbH, one of the prominent and oldest company in montan wax production acquired the montan wax business of BASF SE with an objective to strengthen its market position in Europe market. North America montan wax market is expected to grow at healthy CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the lignite production as well as consumption in the region. The montan wax market in APEJ is majorly dominated by the countries such as China and India owing to the robust presence of end use industries.

Request Report for TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-3948

Global Montan Wax Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players identified in the global montan wax market include:

ROMONTA GmbH

VÖLPKER SPEZIALPRODUKTE GMBH

Calwax Corporation

Paramelt B.V.

Clariant Corporation