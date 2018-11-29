Material Testing Market : Recent Industry Developments And Growth Strategies Adopted By Players

Material testing is a well-established technique used to determine the physical, structural, and mechanical properties of various types of materials and components. Material testing has been carried out in manufacturing and processing industries as well as educational and research institutes across the world. Advanced hybrid lightweight materials are increasingly being developed for applications in a wide range of industries. Material testing can enable the selection of right material for right application. It provides effective solutions to industries such as automotive, aerospace & defense, construction, and manufacturing.

The global material testing market can be segmented based on type of test, equipment, material, and end-use industry. In terms of type of test, the market can be divided into destructive testing, non-destructive testing, thermal analysis (The thermal analysis segment can be split into Differential Thermal Analysis (DTA), Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC), Thermogravimetry (TG), and others.), and microscopy techniques (Microscopy techniques that reveal the structural properties of materials are optical microscopy, electron microscopy, and others.).

The equipment segment can be segregated into destructive testing machines such as universal testing machines, servo hydraulic testing machines, hardness testing machines, and impact testing machines. And non-destructive testing equipment such as, flaw detectors, thickness gauges, hardness & strength testers, and other equipment, which comprise corrosion testers and moisture testers. In terms of end-user industry, the market can be classified into construction, oil & gas, aerospace & defense, automotive, educational research institutes, electronics, and semiconductors. Based on material, the market can be segmented into alloys, polymers, composites, metals, and others. Construction is the dominant end-user of the market, while electronics and semiconductors segments are projected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period.

Increase in importance to meet manufacturing standards such as ASTM and ISO for different types of materials in various types of applications has created significant demand for material testing. Rise in demand for material testing in research organizations and educational institutions is also driving the material testing market. This can also be ascribed to the increase in R&D activities carried out by research scholars for better product developments either individually or in collaboration with industries. The prerequisite of advanced materials is to meet the regulations with regards to the multiple industry verticals has been intensifying the tests methods on different materials thereby elevating the selection of material testing types & equipment across the industries.

Based on geography, the material testing market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to be the dominant region of the material testing market owing to rapid industrialization and expansion of construction and manufacturing industries in the region. North America and Europe accounted for significant share of the market share in terms of value in 2016. Thus, these are prominent regions of the material testing market.