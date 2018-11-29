Ludhiana’s Mukul Nagpaul to become States First Man to Win the Ironman Title

Mukul Nagpaul of Ludhiana became the first athlete from Punjab to complete the Ironman race as he successfully completed the toughest Triathlon in Langkawi, Malaysia on November 17. He finished the distance in 16 hours 18 minutes and 41 seconds.

Needless to say, Ironman is one of the toughest and most challenging triathlon race, organized by the World Triathlon Corporation (WTC), consisting of a 2.4-mile (3.86 km) swim, a 112-mile (180.25 km) bicycle ride and a full marathon 26.22-mile (42.20 km) run, raced in that order and without a break. It is widely considered as one of the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world.

The 31-year-old fitness fanatic is a Founder of PMF Training and also a renowned celebrity trainer. He shares “My journey to clinch this title was filled with a lot of ups and downs, from a no swimming background to have an Achilles tendon injury to my Visa rejection for Norway (which was supposed to be my first IRONMAN race). On the race day I had to face high tides in the water and afterwards, the humidity level was around 95%. When I finally got the title, my eyes were filled with tears and I was on cloud no. 9 as I was fighting to achieve this title from the last 1.5 years.

About Mukul Nagpaul: Mukul Nagpaul is among Asia’s top Personal Trainers, is a former National level Badminton player. Be it sport, or just a consistent physically active life, his current career choices have seen a natural progression. He aims to empower at least 10 million people to lose fat and gain confidence, have them be physically and mentally healthy, encourage body positivity and all around massive love.