HISTORY TV18 is back with a new season of OMG! YehMera India to wow viewers with more mind-boggling stories

The channel announces the launch of the show’s 5th season which hits TV screens on Monday, December 3rd, 2018 at 8PM

Benagluru 29th December 2018: ‘New-age’ and ‘Techno-talent’ will take center stage in the latest season of OMG! YehMera India, slated to launch on 3rd December, 2018; every Monday at 8PM. The show, now in its fifth season,promises an enthralling experience for its audiences across platforms. Popular actor and standup comedian, Krushna Abhishek, returns as the show’s host, bringing his own known brand of witty humor, taking the show to the next level.This season has a mix of unique &new-age inspiring human stories from a group of students who’ve developed a robot to clean sewers to a young conservationist who saves snakes out of passion to an armless cricketer from Kashmir, the new season has it all!

Krushna Abhishek Anchor and Actor said“OMG! YehMera India is one of the shows closest to my heart. India is a beautiful country with endless number of stories that will make you say “OMG! YehMera India” with pride. Even after four seasons, every shoot surprises me teaching me something new about our great nation. I am thankful to HISTORY TV18 for this opportunity, it’s truly an honor to be presenting such amazing stories.”

Avinash Kaul, MD A+E Networks |TV18 and COO Network18 said“We’re happy that OMG! YehMera India is now in its fifth season and thus one of the most successful factual entertainment franchises in the country. I really believe it wouldn’t have been possible without the love and support of millions of our audiences. True to our brand ethos, we will continue to innovate and create many more great franchises for our viewers.”

OMG! YehMera India is not only the longest running, but also the most successful factual series in India. It has evolved over the years to become the only show in the genre with a franchise of five seasons. This year also the focus will be to wow the audience by presenting the unexpected. The previous seasons of OMG! YehMera India have been a huge success reaching an estimated audience of over 100 million viewers every year. The show is a success not just on TV but has also gone viral on social platforms. So far the OMG stories have clocked more than 400 million+ video views, drawing over 2 Billion impressions across social media. Its stories have been shared by numerous influencers: politicians, bureaucrats, technocrats and thought leaders.

Catch this exciting series of OMG! YehMera India only on HISTORY TV18 starting from 3rd December, every Monday at 8:00PM

Media RSVP

Manjuu Rangarajan/Soma.S Munshi

9632299872/9717400214

Mood board Consultancy