Egg Packaging Market Analysis & Industry Forecast 2016-2024

Eggs are fragile in nature thus secure and careful packaging of egg is a necessity. Rising consumption of eggs due to its protein richness and easy to cook nature is fuelling the demand for efficient packaging of egg across the globe. According to Goldstein Research, global egg packaging market is anticipated to grow from the estimated market size of USD 7.98 billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period 2016-2024.Latest trend in egg packaging market is creative and green packaging. Thus egg packaging market is also propelling the growth of green packaging market. The increasing production of eggs and advancing transportation facilities, there is increasing demand for protective packaging of eggs. Global egg packaging market segmentation has been done on the basis of packaging material and geography. Geographically, global egg packaging industry is dominated by Asia Pacific region, with a market share of 32.0% in 2015 and Japan, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, China and India are acquiring the major revenue share and fuelling the growth of the market. Further, APAC is followed by North America & Europe owing to increasing production & consumption of eggs.

Market Segmentation

Global Egg Packaging Market can be segmented as follows:

Based on Packaging Material

• Moulded Paper

• Plastics

• Polystyrene (PS)

• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

By Region

• North America Egg Packaging Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• Europe Egg Packaging Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• The Middle East And Africa Egg Packaging Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• Latin America Egg Packaging Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• Asia Pacific Egg Packaging Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• Rest Of The World Egg Packaging Market Analysis, 2016-2024

“Egg Packaging Market Analysis” contains the detailed overview of the global egg packaging market. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, the market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by packaging material and geography.

The Global Egg Packaging Market Report highlights the competitive outlook of key players by discussing the business strategies, revenue distribution by multiple business segments, products & services catered by the company, financial reports and other information to provide a business outlook.

Key players of the global egg packaging market discussed in the report are Celluloses de la Loire (CDL), Hartmann, Huhtamäki, Pactiv, Europack, Tekni-Plex, DFM Packaging Solutions, Dispak, Primapack, MyPak Packaging, SANOVO TECHNOLOGY GROUP, StarPak, DAVA Foods, Ovotherm, etc.

Further, Global Egg Packaging Market Report encompasses market trends, drivers, opportunities, challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five force model and BPS analysis. The market analysis report also portrays the egg packaging forecast market share, market size and annual growth rate, based on estimated market size, market growth rate and anticipated market trends.

Egg Packaging Market is getting fuelled on the basis of advancements in following markets:

Global Packaging Robots Market:

The market of packaging industry globally covers approximately USD 960 billion in 2016 which include manufacturing industries, food and beverages industries, textile industries, etc in which packaging robots are used in almost more than 60% of industries now a days. Packaging robots market is mainly driven by the growing need for efficient and accurate packaging systems.

Corrugated Packaging Market:

Corrugated packaging industry is witnessing an incredible growth due to the increasing demand in packaging for food & beverages, personal and household care products, medicines and other products. Around 85% of corrugated packaging is used for shipping boxes where high protection is required. The global packaging market valued over USD 820 billion in 2015 and corrugated packaging market accounts for nearly 28% market share of global packaging market.

Protective packaging market:

There is a rising inclination towards degradable, recyclable and environment friendly packaging materials globally. Molded pulp packaging is also regaining popularity, especially in the food and beverage industry. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the protective packaging market of over 35% during the forecast period, on the back of a booming e- commerce industry.