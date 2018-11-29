Asbestos Removal from Buildings

We at Warwickshire Roofing and Refurbishments works in Industrial and commercial roofing and cladding firms from many years. We perform a survey in your premise and based on the survey we perform the remaining process of removal of asbestos from the building.

If you are having an asbestos roof you are now probably wondering if it is worth the expense to have it removed and replaced with asbestos free material.

In 1999, the UK Government banned the use and import of chrysotile asbestos completely. The large number of people in the UK is suffering from mesothelioma due to asbestos in the roofs. You will surprise to know that the United Kingdom possesses one of the highest rates of mesothelioma in the world, largely because the UK government permitted the use of asbestos long after other countries outlawed the minerals use.

There are currently no requirements to remove asbestos roofs, so the decision is yours. Obviously you will need to take into account the cost of removal and replacement of asbestos in the building. However, you should balance this cost against the factors in favour of having your asbestos roof removed.

The more weathered your roof gets, the more risk there is of deterioration, which might expose your workers and neighbours to harmful asbestos fibres.

We have heard from some property owners that asbestos roofing makes a property more difficult to sell and soon will only be available on one year rental contracts. Some insurance companies will even decline to insure commercial buildings with asbestos roofs.

You will also think of replacing almost the roof at some point. Doing it sooner rather than later minimises the possibility of complications. It also means you avoid the possible rush when asbestos roof removal becomes compulsory or if the risks become better known.

