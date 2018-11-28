The Performance and Benefits of Encrypted Phone Market: Growth, Technology, and Trends

28th November, 2018- Encrypted Phone Market is expected to gain a positive CAGR growth in the forthcoming period. Encryption enables a high level security in the phone’s data in an unreadable format which makes harder access for other users. Also, if the encryption pin is unknown, the phone becomes inaccessible by all means. Encryption thus protects the sensitive data on the phone. Technically, encryption is a reversible process that decodes the data into a cipher text. Overall, the commercial significance for encrypted phone market is gaining a positive traction with the rising rate of device per person; hence the market growth is assured in hot regions.

Driving factors responsible for the growth of encrypted phone industry includes technology advancement and growth in SME business. Also, the rising competition amongst big players adds to the growth of encrypted phone industry. Additionally, encryption for smartphone and mobiles is becoming the necessity due to security concerns, thus adding to the growth of encrypted phone industry. However, lack of technical know-how may refrain the growth of encrypted phone market. Based on segmentation by programming, encrypted phone industry includes Android system, Symbian, Palm OS, WebOs, Bada, iPhone IoS and Windows. Android system and iPhone system account for a major share in market growth owing to consumer preference and ease of use. Based on segmentation by type of encryption level, encrypted phone market includes crypto phone, secure voice, secure telephone and mobile security.

Geographically, encrypted phone industry spans North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. North America is expected to gain a positive traction in encrypted phone market due to presence of big players and huge market size. Also, the organizations have made significant investments in advanced technologies. APAC market is also gaining an upper traction with a high CAGR owing to rising adoption for encrypted phones. MEA regions are also expected to gain a moderate CAGR growth in the forthcoming period. The key players in the encrypted phone market includes Thales e-security, Sikur, GSMK Crypto Phone, Sirin Labs, BlackBerry, Boeing, Turing Robotic Industries, Bull Atos, Gemalto, Trend Micro, Symantec, Dell, Sophos, McAfee, IBM, Microsoft, PKWARE, Cipher Cloud and ESET.

