The Difference Between Seamless Steel Pipe And Ordinary Stainless Steel Pipe

From the appearance of the two, the stainless steel pipe is generally white and has no embroidery. Ordinary seamless steel pipes will have floating embroidery or reddish brown. Stainless steel is corrosion resistant and has a much better finish than ordinary steel. The seamless steel pipe process is drawn, there is no welded joint, the material can be ordinary 20 steel or stainless steel; the ordinary stainless steel pipe is generally welded, and the material is stainless steel.

Stainless steel pipes are divided into ordinary carbon steel pipes, high-quality carbon structural steel pipes, alloy structural pipes, alloy steel pipes, bearing steel pipes, stainless steel pipes, and bimetallic composite pipes, coatings and coated pipes for saving precious metals and meeting special requirements. . Stainless steel tubes are available in a wide variety of applications, with different technical requirements and different production methods. The outer diameter of the currently produced steel pipe ranges from 0.1 to 4500 mm and the wall thickness ranges from 0.01 to 250 mm.

In order to distinguish its characteristics, the steel pipes are generally classified as follows. The stainless steel pipes are divided into two types according to the production method: seamless pipes and welded pipes. Seamless steel pipes can be divided into hot rolled pipes, cold rolled pipes, cold drawn pipes and extruded pipes. Pressure pipe, etc., cold drawing, cold rolling is the secondary processing of steel pipe; welded pipe is divided into straight seam welded pipe and spiral welded pipe.

The stainless steel seamless pipe is a long strip of steel with a hollow section and no seams around it. The thicker the wall thickness of the product, the more economical and practical it is. The thinner the wall thickness, the higher the processing cost. The process of the product determines its limited performance, and the precision of the seamless steel pipe is generally low. : The wall thickness is not uniform, the brightness of the inside and outside of the tube is low, the length of the fixed length is high, and there are pitting and black spots on the inside and outside, and the black spots are not easy to remove; its detection and shaping must be processed offline. Therefore, it embodies its superiority in high-pressure, high-strength, mechanical structural materials.

Carbon steel pipes and stainless steel pipes are classified by material, and seamless steel pipes are classified by molding. As the name implies, the carbon steel pipe is made of carbon steel. The forming methods are mostly welded, drawn, and rolled. A few of them are extruded, and the steel pipes drawn, rolled and extruded are called seamless steel pipes. Welded steel pipes are called seamed steel pipes and are welded. Welded steel pipe is referred to as welded pipe, and the steel pipe is usually welded after the unit and the die are formed by crimping.

The welded steel pipe has simple production process, high production efficiency, many varieties and specifications, and low equipment investment, but the general strength is lower than that of seamless steel pipe. Since the 1930s, with the rapid development of high-quality strip continuous rolling production and the advancement of welding and inspection technology, the quality of welded joints has been continuously improved, and the variety specifications of welded steel pipes are increasing, and in more and more fields, especially in In the heat exchange, the spare pipe, the decorative pipe, the medium and low pressure fluid pipe and the like replace the seamless steel pipe.