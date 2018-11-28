Malad Masti 2018: gear up for Mumbai’s biggest road fiesta

November 27th, 2018, Mumbai: Mumbai’s biggest street festival, Malad Masti is back with its third edition, power-packed with lots of fun and excitement. It’s the time of the year again when the Mindspace back road (1.5km stretch running parallel to the creek) of Malad will be all decked up for unadulterated fun.

This vibrant festival of suburbs is a celebration of art, dance forms, music, games and healthy events attracting a number of art enthusiasts from all across the spectrum. Malad Masti will

kick- off on 2nd December 2018 and will go on for all four Sundays of December 9th, 16th and 23rd. The festival will be housed at one venue, back road of Malad. Visitors can look out for two performance stages, one for performing arts and the other for talent hunt. There is a separate silent zone dedicated for fitness lovers as well.

The festival celebrates art and culture through kid’s art installations, health friendly events like zumba, yoga and health programmes. There is also a special community zone celebrating the talent of special kids from the benefit square NGO. Younger festival visitors can revel at Kid’s Masti corner.

Last year, the festival attracted over one lakh visitors. This year is extra special since it promises double the enjoyment, lot of performances by celebrities and singers, unleashing local talents and unprecedented fun for free. One can expect a plethora of amazing experiences all designed to provide entertainment to people across barriers.

An initiative by Mr. Aslam Shaikh and by ALM (Advanced Locality Management), the festival was curated to offer fun and also an avenue for families to let down their hair and enjoy.

“We have lots to offer all under one roof, our doors are open for one and all. The beauty of the festival is that it is planned and executed by the people and for the people. Our vision is to create a platform that promises entertainment and excitement for the whole family, and we hope that the rich assortment of events will inspire and attract audiences from across the city”, said MLA, Aslam Shaikh.

So whether you are looking forward to spending your Sundays with family or want to hang out with your friends, Malad Masti festival is the place to head to.

When: All four Sundays, December 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd

Where: Mindspace back road, Malad

