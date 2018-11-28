Light Weight Automobile Trailers!

Automobile trailers manufacturers are increasingly using light weight vehicle components to improve fuel efficiency. Light weight trailers lower the fuel consumption and improve the fuel efficiency of the vehicle while ensuring safety norms are complied. In this regard, automotive trailers manufacturers are using advanced composites and high strength metals such as high tensile steels for producing trailers.

Automobile trailers industry group comprises establishments primarily engaged in manufacturing motor vehicle bodies and cabs or manufacturing truck, automobile and utility trailers, truck trailer chassis, detachable trailer bodies, and detachable trailer chassis.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL AUTOMOBILE TRAILERS MARKET AT $11 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for almost two-fifth of the global market share.

Order the report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automobile-trailers-global-market-report-2018

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultants, Nitin Gianchandani, increasing number of advancements and demand for good trailers are because of the factors like safety of products that are transported, avoidance in the damage of goods, increase in the transportation of goods, regional treaty between two region that facilitates trade and advances in the roadways. The increasing demand of vehicles for commercial purpose is expected to drive the market for more advanced trailers system.

Download a sample of the report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=448&type=smp

The companies covered are Wabash National Corporation, Great Dane Limited, Hyundai Translead, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, and Vanguard National Trailer Corporation. Wabash National Corporation was the largest player in the market in 2017, with revenues of $1.85 billion in 2016. The company’s growth strategy aims at acquisition for continuation of growth. For instance, in 2017, Wabash National Corporation acquired Supreme Industries Ltd.

Automobile Trailers Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $4000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $6000 and $8000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company:

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research.

It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

The Business Research Company’s management has more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations.

Visit TheBusinessResearchCompany.com for more information on this and many other titles.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info