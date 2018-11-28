Legal Transcription Market to receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2028

Global Legal Transcription Market: Overview

From the past few decades, technological evolutions are increasingly contributing to different industry verticals, and law firms are one of them. With the constant increase in crime scenes, the need for more advanced, fast, and secure ways of courtroom data recording is increasing rapidly. The interest of law firms has grown regarding the conversion of traditional courtrooms into high-tech courtrooms. The increasing preference for automation in the jury process is one of the important reasons driving the demand for legal transcription services. The adoption of legal transcription solutions is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period, due to the increasing preference for more secured and reliable operations.

Legal transcription is a process used for the transcription of legal reports which are important for consideration in various legal matters. Legal transcription aids in preparing legal documents from the dictated or written information of crime scenes. With increasing competition among law firms in order to retain clients, organizations/firms are focusing on spending more time with clients than on paperwork and documentation processes. This trend is expected to be one of the major factors fueling the demand for legal transcription management in the industry.

Global Legal Transcription Market: Drivers and Restraints

One of the major factors driving the market for legal transcription software as well as services is the recent boom in legal practice and different types of law firms. Rising crime scenes on a global level are making it crucial to have quick and proficient legal transcription services available on a real-time basis. In addition to this, the availability of different options such as interrogations, on-time transcription of data, phone calls, training sessions, announcements, and others for legal transcription users is also an important factor driving the growth of the legal transcription management solutions market. The demand for legal transcription solutions is expected to increase over the forecast period, due to their ability of formatting, reviewing, legal transcribing, and proofreading, which can be performed for different types of legal actions. On the other hand, the lack of awareness and less adoption rate in developing countries is one of the major challenges for the growth of the legal transcription market.

Global Legal Transcription Market: Segmentation

The global legal transcription market is segmented on the basis of end user, deployment, and region.

Segmentation Based on End User:

Legal transcription solutions are available for different types of end users. The segmentation on the basis of end users includes law agencies/firms, legal attorneys, legal prosecutors, legal court reporters, insurance investigators, and others.

Segmentation Based on Deployment:

Legal transcription solutions are available based on two types of deployment models. The segmentation is performed on the basis of deployment as on-premise and cloud-based.

Segmentation Based on Region:

On the basis of region, the global legal transcription market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the South East Asia and Others of Asia Pacific, Japan, China, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Legal Transcription Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the global legal transcription market include Voxtab, Focus Forward, Indoswift, Winscribe, Flatworld Solutions, NCH Software, Tech-Synergy, Voice Products Inc., and others. Legal transcription solution vendors are continuously focusing on product innovations to sustain in the increasing global competition, and are also focusing on delivering outstanding services to the end users.

Global Legal Transcription Market: Trends

Legal transcription vendors are continually focusing on delivering customer-centric products with advanced flexibility for software users. The deployment of legal transcription over the cloud is a significant trend. Cloud deployment is expected to contribute to significant growth over the forecast period. In addition to this, the availability of mobile applications for smartphones and tablets is creating new market opportunities, as smartphones allow flexibility to track data from any remote location. These market trends are creating potential market opportunities for software vendors.

Global Legal Transcription Market: Region Wise Outlook

North America holds a significant market share regarding revenue generation from the sale of legal transcription solutions, due to the rapid adoption of legal transcription solutions in this region by private law firms. Also, to sustain in the changing global scenario in terms of maintenance of transparency in jury actions, European countries are adopting advanced solutions, such as legal transcription solutions. The SEA and Other APAC region is expected to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period, due to the increasing digitalization and smartphone usage in this region. MEA is expected to grow at moderate CAGR, due to the slow adoption rate of the software.