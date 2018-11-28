Irene van den Brink joins Digital Insurance Group as Chief Commercial Officer

Amsterdam, Netherlands (webnewswire) November 28, 2018 – The Amsterdam-based insurtech Digital Insurance Group, DIG, welcomes Irene van den Brink in the newly created role of Chief Commercial Officer. Van den Brink will use her 15+ years of experience and her global network to lead global sales and forge new strategic partnerships. Following a EUR 15 mio financing round this summer, DIG continues to grow and expand its business worldwide.

Group CEO and Co-founder Ingo Weber describes Van den Brink’s international experience as invaluable. “By focusing on expanding our existing client base, breaking into new markets, and forming closer bonds with partners and customers alike, Irene will play a pivotal role in our future growth plans,” he continues. Van den Brink was most recently responsible for Business Development at InShared, a leading Dutch digital insurer. In this role she developed the international business and co-founded OutShared, an additional insurtech business model. Prior to that she was working 10+ years in business development and innovation for banking and insurance companies in Europe and the Americas. Irene holds a master’s degree in International Business and has been named top 10 female influencer in Insurtech in the EU by the Insider. “During its short history, Digital Insurance Group has already seen tremendous growth and innovation” says Van den Brink, “I’m looking forward to keeping this momentum going, by both expanding Digital Insurance Group’s existing partner business, and by growing its business in key international markets.

Digital Insurance Group has grown to become one of the leading insurtech innovators and technology partners to insurers and banks. Its data-driven insurance platform enables insurers, banks and brokers to offer fully integrated insurance solutions to their customers at record speed. The company was created in 2017 through the merger of two European insurtechs. Backed by top US and European VC investors as well as Zurich Insurance Group it is currently active in multiple countries in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Digital Insurance Group (DIG) is a leading insurtech innovator and a next generation technology partner to insurers and banks. Its data-driven insurance platform enables insurers, banks and other companies to offer fully integrated insurance solutions to their customers at record speed. DIG was created in 2017 through the merger of two European insurtechs and is currently active in multiple countries in Europe, Latin America and Asia. The company is backed by top US and European VC investors as well as a leading global insurance group.

Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) is a leading multi-line insurer that serves its customers in global and local markets. With about 53,000 employees, it provides a wide range of property and casualty, and life insurance products and services in more than 210 countries and territories. Zurich’s customers include individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. The Group is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1872. The holding company, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURN), is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has a level I American Depositary Receipt (ZURVY) program, which is traded over-the-counter on OTCQX. Further information about Zurich is available at www.zurich.com.

