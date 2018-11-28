Global Compressed Natural Gas Market: Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Compressed Natural Gas Market [by source (non-associated gas, associated gas and unconventional methods), application (light duty, medium duty, and heavy duty vehicles)] over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Compressed Natural Gas Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Compressed Natural Gas.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Compressed Natural Gas Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Compressed Natural Gas Market are J-W Power Company, Indraprastha Gas Limited, National Iranian Gas Company, Trillium CNG, ANGI Energy Systems Inc., Hexagon Composites ASA, Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide Inc., GNVert, Luxfer Group and Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide Inc.

Clean Energy Announced Natural Gas Fueling Commitments Across U.S.

In July 2018-Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has announced a number of expanded commitments throughout the country to compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG) or renewable natural gas (RNG).

Clean Energy began its relationship with the Long Island community in 2008 when it designed, built, and began operating the natural gas truck fueling station that serves Brookhaven, one of the most densely populated areas in the country, the company notes. Long-term Clean Energy customer Tidewater Fiber Corporation in Virginia has extended its maintenance service agreement. Its trucks are expected to consume 600,000 GGEs annually.

Stronger and Safer Than Gasoline or Diesel Tanks Reducing the Possibility of Accidental Release to Promote Growth in the Compressed Natural Gas Market

Increasing use of natural gas in the automotive industry is the major factor driving the growth of the compressed natural gas market. CNG can be used in the traditional internal combustion engines that have been originally designed for gasoline and diesel that is anticipated to fuel the growth of the compressed natural gas market. In addition, increase demand for hybrid vehicle and stringent regulation on the use of commercial passenger vehicles fitted with CNG as this cause low carbon emission is boosting the growth of the compressed natural gas market. However, lack of infrastructure and high installation cost for storage are the factors likely to hamper the growth of the compressed natural gas market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing research and development investment on dual fuel technology by the leading automobile manufacturers are anticipated to open several doors of opportunity foe the key players in the compressed natural gas market over the years to come.

Asia Pacific Region to Contribute To Growth in the Global Compressed Natural Gas Market

Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of compressed natural gas as transit buses and delivery & garbage truck fleets prefer CNG to fossil fuel. Europe followed by Asia pacific emerged as the second largest compressed natural gas market. Further, favorable government initiatives such as subsidies especially in key consuming economies such as China, and India are promoting the use of CNG due to its low greenhouse gases emission properties, which in turn is projected to fuel the demand for the CNG over the forecast period. On the other hand, Increasing exploration and production of conventional natural gas reserves especially in Middle East & Africa are anticipated to fuel the demand for compressed natural gas market.