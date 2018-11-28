AR And VR Technologies To Improve The Accessories For Railway Vehicles

Manufacture Of Parts And Accessories For Railway Vehicles Global Market Size:

The global parts and accessories for railway vehicles market was valued at $68 billion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region accounting for $25.89 billion or 38.08% of the global market. China was the largest country accounting for $14.47 billion or 21.28% of the global parts and accessories for railway vehicles market.

Manufacture Of Parts And Accessories For Railway Vehicles Global Market Overview:

Train and components manufacturers are implementing both AR and VR technologies to enable assessment of the component performance and minimize the defects faster, thereby enabling manufacturers to reduce operational costs. While AR is a real-time integration of digital information with the user’s environment, VR is a three-dimensional, computer generated environment that can be explored and interacted with. For instance, in 2016, transport company Keolis Commuter Services launched smart glasses that use AR technology to link field staff at maintenance site and technicians at headquarters. This solution transmits images between two points via glasses to reduce maintenance time and costs. Similarly, Bombardier, a manufacturer of trains and aircrafts, uses VR technology to create a 3D model of its rail components and virtually test efficiency and performance of the component.

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for almost two-fifth of the global market share.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, the manufacturing industry is driving in IoT on account of the progressive ways this associated innovation has streamlined and rearranged different manufacturing forms. For example, IoT can give continuous input and alarms organizations of deformities or harmed merchandise. These straightforward yet basic executions of IoT diminish cost and waste. Advance consolidation of IoT, Industry 4.0 “speaks to the vision of the interconnected processing plant where hardware is on the web, and somehow is likewise clever and equipped for settling on its own choices.” Responsible for the ascent of savvy apparatus, Industry 4.0 additionally presented a cross breed approach of virtual and genuine substance stockrooms that has arranged for labor on the generation and coordinated effort side of the industry.

Bombardier was the largest competitor in the global manufacture of parts and accessories for railway vehicles market, with revenues of $16.34 billion for the financial year 2016. Bombardier’s growth strategy is to invest in Leading Mobility Solutions, strengthening and expanding global presence to capture new business, optimize cost structure and strengthen Bombardier’s global leadership and competitiveness.

The manufacture of parts and accessories for railway vehicles market is segmented into Locomotives Equipment; Transit Cars Equipment; Railroad Cars Equipment; and Others – Manufacture of Parts & Accessories For Railway Vehicles.

Locomotives Equipment comprises establishments primarily engaged in manufacturing and/or rebuilding locomotives, locomotive frames and parts that provide motive power for a train. It is commonly used for transporting passengers.

Transit Cars Equipment- establishments in this industry manufacture rapid transit cars and car equipment for operation on rails for freight and passenger service.

Railroad Cars Equipment- establishments in this industry manufacture railroad cars and its equipment for operation on rails for freight and passenger service.

Others – Manufacture of Parts & Accessories For Railway Vehicles- establishments in this industry manufacture rail layers, ballast distributors, rail tamping equipment and other railway vehicle maintenance equipment.

