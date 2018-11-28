After results declaration for UPPCS Mains 2016, Chanakya IAS Academy announces the most awaited Mock Interviews in Allahabad

UPPCS 2016 Mains Exam Results have been declared and qualified candidates must begin their preparation now for the last and final challenge of the Exam – The Interviews. To facilitate the Interview preparation for selected candidates, Chanakya IAS Academy has announced its most sought-after Mock Interview to prepare candidates for this final hurdle under the guidance of panel experts. One of the most trusted Chanakya IAS Academy’s Mock Interviews are set to commence in stages, first being held on December 8th & 9th, 2018, in Allahabad. Session slots being limited are subject to registrations. Interested candidates can visit Academy’s website and enrol for the Mock Interview sessions with an esteemed panel of Experts from the Civil Services Fraternity.

Chanakya IAS Academy’s Mock Interview for UPPCS Interviews is specially designed to help these dedicated students be interview ready with best of their preparation. The Panel of experts at Chanakya’s Mock Interviews will consist of Senior Retd. or current serving bureaucrats, renowned academicians and highly qualified professional from different fields along with distinguished personnel from different social services. This Panel will assess the candidates around their personality traits & interests, and will also cover topics of National and international importance, in strict regard to the UPPSC Interview pattern while ensuring that the candidates can attempt this crucial phase with the best of their preparation.

When asked about the Mock Interviews for UPPCS, spokesperson for the academy said, “Interview stage is the final jump a candidate takes before touching down the grounds of their dream career, from where there will be no looking back. But for this perfect leap, relevant knowledge & good practice must be balanced. Chanakya’s Experts Interview Panel through critical analysis and thorough feedback for their interview will focus on instilling self-confidence in the candidates and help them develop effective communication skills. Students can log on to Chanakya IAS Academy’s website and book a slot for the upcoming mock interview session”.