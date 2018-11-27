The Art Of Effective Practice: A Parenting Workshop Conducted By The Infinity School

November 25, 2018: Radisson Blu MBD, Sec 18 Noida.

Often, children complain of failing tests or getting low grades, despite going great lengths to master the subject material. It leaves the parents and teachers wondering, “Why did they fail when they worked so hard on the revisions?”. Also, “How can children practice more effectively?”

The Infinity School that has set its eyes to be the best school in Greater Noida, provided a lot of insightful inputs to address this persistent issue, in a parenting workshop titled, “When does practice stop giving results and becomes meaningless?” powered by the Learning Network. The secret of success, in this case, turned out to be the practice methodology children follow.

In the two-hour session that started at 11:30 a.m. on a Sunday morning, Mr. Harinder Chhabra, the head of the Infinity School and the speaker of the day, spoke on how children can attain high levels of performance through conscious training, designed practice,relentless efforts and self-learning. The keynote delivered by the ex-IIM Ahmedabad alumnus covered parenting tips on how to incorporate deliberate practices into everyday instances to help students improve, especially in education.

It is true that consistent practice does not guarantee a successful score: it’s just one of the steps in preparation for a task. In the words of Mr. Chhabra, the guiding visionary behind The Infinity School, “Just repetition is not the most effective solution, but purposeful repetition, supported by structured feedback, is. If a child is exerting efforts but still failing, it’s probably this part that they’re missing.”. Mr. Chhabra demonstrated this with examples, including fun exercises for parents.

While the parents and educators were engaged in a thought-provoking discussion, the little ones portrayed their logical and artistic abilities at the ‘fun and learning corner’ supervised by the creative team. An interactive QA round followed the presentation, where inquisitive parents came up with real-life problems affecting their child’s performance. They sought answers to questions like, “How can children practice by themselves?”, “What feedback should the parents give to children?”, “How to motivate kids to learn.” etc.

The key takeaway from the parenting workshop was, “Practice isn’t about perfection, or achievement. It’s about self-improvement in all the spheres of life.”.

All in all, it was a day well-spent for everyone!