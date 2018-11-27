Online Crowdsourcing Platforms For Architectural Services

Architectural services landscape is changing rapidly due to the global sourcing opportunities and increasing internet penetration. Online crowd sourcing enables customers to submit requirements online and architectural service providers to send design ideas and plans to customers directly. Once the customer selects a plan and design, they receive further customization based on their specific requirements. For instance, Arcbazar and competition line offers architectural services to customers online through its crowd sourcing platform.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES MARKET AT $223 BILLION IN 2017

Western Europe was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for a little less than one-third of the global market share.

Read report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/architectural-services-global-market-report-2018

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, the market is driven by soaring expenditure and growing competition among the firms. For instance, an analysis done by Zweig group in 2015 revealed that majority (68%) of the firms are considering mergers or acquisitions in the upcoming five years, thereby increasing the activities in this market.

Get sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=536&type=smp

AECOM was the largest company in the global architectural services market, with revenues of $32.9 billion for the financial year 2016. Aecom’s growth strategy aims to expand its presence in Africa and eyes at doubling its revenues from the continent. The company will leverage its extensive base in South Africa to expand its business in countries such as Kenya, Ghana and Mozambique over the next few years. The company also aims at generating $1 billion cash flow to support its balanced capital allocation priorities that include acquisitions, investments and others

The architectural service market comprises companies handling planning, designing and supervision of construction related to a wide range of industries. Clients of the architecture service market include businesses and governments, and sometimes private households.

Architectural Services Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $4000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $6000 and $8000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research.

It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

The Business Research Company’s management has more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations.

Contact Information.

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info