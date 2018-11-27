High Thermal Conductivity Graphite Material Market : Key Players And Production Information Analysis With Forecast 2025

Thermal conduction is the transfer of heat from one body to another, through contact. Heat can be transmitted by convection, radiation, and conduction. Graphite can be bifurcated into natural graphite and synthetic graphite. Natural graphite can further be classified into flake graphite, vein graphite, and microcrystalline (cryptocrystalline) graphite. Whereas, synthetic graphite can be further divided into primary synthetic graphite, secondary synthetic graphite, and graphite fibers. Thermal pyrolytic graphite is a unique synthetic graphite material produced through chemical vapor deposition (CVD) process, consists of excellent in-plane thermal conductivity (less than 1500 W/mK), and layers of stacked graphene planes. Various properties of graphite in different industry applications such as transport, defense, and medicine.

These properties of graphite can likely to drive the high thermal conductivity graphite material market. High thermal resistance, low friction and self-lubrication, high electrical conductivity, high thermal conductivity, low wettability by liquid metals, and high resistance. These properties of graphite are driving the high thermal conductive graphite material market. Some of the other exclusive groupings of graphite properties are thermal conductivity and thermal resistance, low wettability by liquid metals, and self-lubrication.

The crystalline structure of graphite contains hexagonal rings form thin parallel plates called graphenes. Graphene is an excellent conductor of heat and can be used as heat spreaders, graphene-based nano-composites, thermal interface materials (TIM), thermal greases, and others. Thermal greases are thin films between heat source such as a heat sink and microprocessor. Graphite material has higher thermal conductivity as compared to the thermal conductivity of copper. High thermal conductivity graphite material is split into various applications, which include thermal cores in printed circuit board, finned heat sinks, light emitting diode, heat spreaders in electronic packaging, thermal management solutions, substrates and laser diode mounts, and avionics thermal cores. The thermal conductivity graphite material can be measured in the range 3000 W/mK to 5000 W/mK at room temperature.

The high thermal conductivity graphite material market can be segmented based on end-use application and region. In terms of end-use application, the market can be divided into electronics, aerospace, and others. Electronics are further sub-segmented into PPC (panel personal computer), PC, LED Light, and smartphone. The high thermal conductivity graphite material has the ability to disperse heat and enhance electronic functions. Nano electronics and microelectronics market can likely to hinder the high thermal conductivity material market for electronic application. However, graphene materials with excellent thermal conductivity hold a huge potential for electronic application. Thermal properties of graphene are used to improve thermal management and loop heat pipes in aerospace and satellite application.