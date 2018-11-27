Glion launches new master’s degrees in hospitality, luxury, entrepreneurship and finance

New Delhi, 26 November 2018—Glion Institute of Higher Education, a world-leading hospitality management institution,has announced its new portfolio of master’s degrees available across campuses in Switzerland and the UK. First programme intakes are in September 2019to meet growing demand among students and industry employers for relevant postgraduate hospitality education.

In addition to the current Master of Science (MSc) in International Hospitality Business, Glion will offer the following three new master’s programmes:

• MSc in Luxury Management and Guest Experience (offered in Switzerland)

• MSc in Hospitality, Entrepreneurship and Innovation (offered in Switzerland)

• MSc in Finance, Real Estate and Hotel Development (offered in the UK)

The expansion of Glion’s postgraduate offering follows the successful launch this year of the dual MBA and MSc in International Hospitality Business, offered in partnership with Grenoble Ecole de Management.

Each of these new programmes includes two academic semesters and one six-month internship. They all blend rigorous academic theory with experiential learning, including industry-relevant field trips, case studies and student-led projects and events.

“The launch of these new programmes marks an exciting milestone for Glion, enabling us to serve a new audience of advanced learners and career changers with our unique educational model and standards of excellence. The combinationof best-practice theory and real-world application preparesthem to be immediately employable after graduation,” said Georgette Davey, Managing Director at Glion.

The expansionof the postgraduate offering at Glionis led by long-standing and newly-appointed faculty members and industry leaders in their respective fields:

• Dr Martin Senior, Senior Lecturer and Director of Graduate Studies

• Dr Nicoletta Giusti, Clinical Professor and Director of the MSc in Luxury Management and Guest Experience

• Marie-France Derderian, Senior Lecturer and Director of the MSc in Hospitality, Entrepreneurship and Innovation

• Dr Christine Demen Meier, Clinical Professor in Entrepreneurship

• Jonathan Humphries, Senior Lecturer, Head of International Hotel Development and Finance

Glion Institute of Higher Education

Founded in 1962, Glion Institute of Higher Education is a private Swiss institution offering bachelor’s and master’s degrees in hospitality, luxury and event management to an international student body across three campuses in Switzerland and London, UK. Glion also offers a dual-degree MBA and MSc programme in partnership with Grenoble Ecole de Management.

Part of Sommet Education, Glion is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (formerly the Commission on Institutions of Higher Education of the New England Association of Schools and Colleges, Inc.). Glion is ranked number five of the world’s top institutions for hospitality and leisure management and number one worldwide for employer reputation (QS World University Rankings by Subject 2018).

For more information, visit www.glion.edu