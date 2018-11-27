France Professional Hair Care Market revenue is $661.7 million by 2017 and growing at an estimated rate of 0.7%

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “France Professional Hair Care Market: By Product (Coloring, Perming & Straightening, Shampoo, Conditioning, Styling and Hair Treatment); By End Use (Bridal, Salons and Entertainment); By Distribution Channel (Online, Hypermarkets, Retailers, Pharmacies, Direct, Distributors/Wholesalers, Others); By Geography – Forecast Period (2018–2023),’’ the market is driven by the growing demand for hair color products from the ageing population.

Overview of the France Professional Hair Care Market

France is the largest exporter of cosmetic products in the world. It accounts for more than 30% of the European cosmetics exports. The cosmetic manufacturers of this region are more focused on the growth of their markets through export of products to Asia and Latin America. According to the French Trade Association for Cosmetics and Beauty Products (FEBEA), the skin care products segment accounted for 75% of the country’s cosmetic exports in 2014.

Selected Regulatory Analysis Done in the Full Report

The hair coloring segment is expected to dominate the France Professional Hair Care market over the forecast period. Permanent hair colors are chosen over semi-permanent hair colors for hair coloring practices. Bleachers and toners are mostly used in France. Bleaches lighten the shade of the hair, while toners add a soft tone to the hair. The growing consumer preference for new hair color techniques and ammonia-free hair color products will drive the France Professional Hair Care market over the forecast period.

Selected Driving Factors Mentioned in the Full Report

• The increasing consumer awareness about the benefits of products with natural ingredients, such as flax seeds extracts, over chemical ingredients will drive the demand for organic hair care products.

• The growing preference for professional salon services will boost the demand for salon hair products over the forecast period.

• There is a marked increase in the number of fashion trends in the industry such as ombre and tousled hair. This factor will drive the demand for hair care and styling products.

• Major hair care product manufacturers in France are now focussed on product line extensions under their brands for improving sales. This will drive the country’s professional hair care market.

Key Players of the France Professional Hair Care Market

The key players of the France Professional Hair Care Market include L’oreal, Revlon, and Unilever Group.L’ Oreal provides haircare products such as shampoos, conditioners, and hair treatments. Revlon provides hair color services by offering the latest collection of products for damaged, normal, and thick hair. Unilever has recently signed an agreement to acquire TIGI’s professional hair product business.

The France Professional Hair Care Market is Segmented as Indicated Below:

The increasing consumer preference for professional salon services will propel the France Professional Hair Care Market.

A. France Professional Hair Care Market – By Product Category

1. Coloring

1.1. Demi-Permanent

1.2. Semi-Permanent

1.3. Permanent

1.4. Temporary Colors

1.5. Bleaches

2. Perming & Straightening

2.1. Japanese Straightening

2.2. Brazilian Straightening

2.3. Keratin Hair Treatment

3. Shampoo

3.1. Colored Hair

3.2. Dry Hair

3.3. Normal Hair

3.4. Oily Hair

3.5. Medicated Shampoos

3.6. Anti-Dandruff Shampoos

4. Conditioners

4.1. Deep Conditioners

4.2. Leave-in Conditioners

4.3. Anti-Dandruff Conditioners

5. Styling

5.1. Gels

5.2. Mousse

5.3. Volumizers

5.4. Styling Lotions

5.5. Hair Sprays

5.6. Thickeners

5.7. Shine Enhancers

5.8. Pomades

5.9. Waxes

5.10. Tonics

6. Hair Treatment

6.1. Serum

6.2. Oils & Masks

6.3. Scalp Cleansing Solution

6.4. Spray Lotion

7. Others

B. France Professional Hair Care Market – By Distribution Channel

1. Online

2. Hypermarkets

3. Pharmacies

4. Retailers

5. Direct

6. Distributers

7. Others

C. France Professional Hair Care Market – By End User

1. Salons

2. Bridal

3. Entertainment

D. France Professional Hair Care Market – By Geography

1. Northern France

2. Western France

3. Southern France

4. Eastern France

5. South Western France

6. Central France

E. France Professional Hair Care Market Entropy

F. Company Profiles

1. Avon Products

2. L’oreal

3. Procter & Gamble Co.

4. Revlon Inc.

5. Unilever

6. Eugene Perma Group

7. Pidiellesrl

8. Davines Group

9. Company 9

10. Company 10

G. Appendix: Abbreviations, Sources, Research Methodology, Bibliography, Compilation of Experts, Disclaimer.

