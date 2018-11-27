Conference on Breakthrough Technologies and Transformation toward Future Healthcare

· IIHMR University’s Jaipur campus holds 23rd version of its celebrated annual conference, Pradanya, with the theme of “Reimagining HealthCare”, Yesterday’s Dreams Tomorrow’s Reality.

· The conference will delve upon breakthrough technologies, transformations, innovations and discoveries as well as discussing existing healthcare models and best practices, from the 29th of November, 2018 to the 1st of December, 2018.

23 November 2018: Experts from home and all over the world in the fields of healthcare, pharmaceuticals and allied industries are set to converge at IIHMR University’s Jaipur campus at the 23rd version of its celebrated annual conference, Pradanya, present the vision of the future healthcare by delivering and educating the audience about breakthrough technologies, transformations, innovations and discoveries as well as discussing existing healthcare models and best practices, from the 29th of November, 2018 to the 1st of December, 2018. The event will see participation from Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, Technical Officer- Health: Care, Access & Protection’ WHO India, VP, IPE, Global Limited, Dr.GauravThukral, Dr.Jayesh Jani, Medical Director, Asia Pacific, Boston Scientific Consulting, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Health Care at Home India Pvt Ltd, Dr.Gaurav Thukral, oy Chakraborty, Chief Operating Officer , P.D.Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Mumbai, Mr. Satyen Chaturvedi, Executive Director, Rajasthan VHA and Mr. Deep Bhandari (Executive Coach and Former BU Head,UCB India Ltd.) among many other eminent speakers.

The three day conference will also explore the imperatives of equity in healthcare in rural India, its challenges and ways through, improving healthcare delivery through multi-sectoral collaboration, Ayushman Bharat, India’s experience in attaining SDGs in rural development, shifts in disease burdens in view of new drug and vaccine discovery and patient centric approaches in hospital cultures as well as the latest advances in healthcare technology. The theme this year is “Reimagining HealthCare”, Yesterday’s Dreams Tomorrow’s Reality.

“The future of healthcare is on the verge of being transformed by disruptive technologies as well as global practices geared toward patient centric approaches. These are trends that will envelop hospital cultures, drive pharmaceutical innovations and digitalize healthcare access. At the same time rural India is beset by great inequalities in access to quality healthcare and lack of infrastructure. The aim of this conference is to discuss these divergent and often conflicting pulls on India’s wellness future, raise awareness and find ways to reconcile these challenges in a coordinated manner”, says Dr. Pankaj Gupta, President, IIHMR University Jaipur.

With the public expenditure on healthcare at 1.28% of the GDP and underperforming public health care systems, nearly 55-60 million Indians are pushed into poverty every year due to high out of pocket expenses. The Ayushman Bharat hopes to overcome these challenges to development of vulnerable groups in India but prevention and private sector contributions are also central to success in this endeavor.

Raising awareness is a vital concomitant to new drug discovery and vaccine development without which disease burdens cannot be addressed. Service providers need the right tools and patient feedback loops through multi-stage treatment programs to enhance therapy outcomes. Integrated and accessible devices will play a key role in registration, data analysis and health monitoring in future healthcare service delivery.