Chanakya IAS Academy announces Prelims Test Series for Civil Services Exam 2019

Chanakya IAS Academy, the premium institute in coaching for Civil Services Examination, announces its Prelims Test Series for CSE 2019. The most sought-after Chanakya’s Prelims Test Series will be available in two different modes, classroom & Online. The Test Series will be available for both English and Hindi Medium Students and will consist of total 30 (25 GS and 05 CSAT) papers. Candidates can avail the complete package of Chanakya’s Prelims Test Series for Rs. 5000 by registering online at the academy’s Official Website.

Designed by Toppers, Subject Expertsand Success Guru AK Mishra, Chanakya’s Prelims Test Series has always provided a splendid opportunity to thousands of serious candidates towards upgrading their preparation. This year too, the Tests have been formulated with an aim to extensively cover the entire syllabus for CSE 2019, to help students thoroughly prepare for the exam. Chanakya’s Prelims Test Series is strictly in regard with the UPSC’s Prelims Exam pattern & associated norms and will be evaluated on the same lines by subject matter experts & toppers. With coverage of around 2800 high-quality multiple-choice questions, students will get a detailed explanation for the entire paper, which will further give students a deeper insight into the dynamism of the Civil Services Prelims Exam and will give them a chance toanalyze their mistakes and take their preparation ahead progressively.

For past 25 years, Chanakya’s Prelims Test Series is being acknowledged for the commendable role it has played in the preparation journey for Successful candidates. Even in the recent years, out of 1500 questions asked in Chanakya’s Prelims Test Series, around 30-40were directly or indirectly asked in Civil Services Prelims Exam. And the glorious results for academy’s students, each consecutive year is the cognizance of their consistent efforts towards guiding students in the right direction of preparations.