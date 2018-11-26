Wi-Fi Hotspot Market worth $3,325 Million by 2020

The report “Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by Components (Wireless Hotspot Gateways, Wireless Hotspot Controllers and Mobile Hotspot Devices), by Software, by Services, by End Users, by Verticals, & by Regions – Global forecast to 2020”, defines and segments the Wi-Fi Hotspot market into various segments with an in-depth analysis and forecasting of revenues. This research report also identifies the factors driving this market, various restraints, challenges, and opportunities impacting it along with the future roadmaps.

[171 Pages Report] Wi-Fi Hotspot market is expected to grow from $1,510 Million in 2015 to $3,325 Million by 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.1%.

This research report categorizes the Wi-Fi Hotspot market into the following segments:

Global Market, By Component

• Wireless hotspot gateways

• Wireless hotspot controllers

• Mobile hotspot devices

Global Market, By Software

• Centralized hotspot management

• Wi-Fi security software

• Wi-Fi hotspot billing software

• Cloud based hotspot management

Global Market, By Service

• Professional service

• Installation and integration services

• Consulting services

• Managed services

Global Market, By Vertical

• Telecom and IT

• Financial services

• Education

• Healthcare

• Hospitality

• Transportation

• Retail

• Others

Global Market, By End User

• Communication service providers & network operators

• Enterprises

• Government

Global Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• Latin America

The increasing mobility in business due to introduction of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend, growing number of business and vertical specific mobile applications, and development of advanced network infrastructure are driving the evolution of Wi-Fi Hotspot market. The Wi-Fi Hotspot is a crucial part of the enterprises, communication service providers, and network operators as the complete data transmission, smooth delivery and visibility of applications over Wi-Fi are critical for the businesses. The increasing number of mobile devices and smartphones by the employees is a key factor changing the business outlook in the digital world. The employees are using their personal devices to access the business networks and thus consuming more and more bandwidth. Now to resolve this issue and make the business transactions smoother within the organization, organizations are deploying Wi-Fi Hotspot solutions.

Ask for PDF Brochure: http://bit.ly/2P1yDDd

The report also emphasizes on key adoption trends, evolution of Wi-Fi Hotspot, future opportunities, and business cases in this innovative market. This comprehensive coverage of the Wi-Fi Hotspot market provides important inputs, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities in this market, profiles the major players in this market, maps the competitive landscape, and provides the overall Wi-Fi Hotspot market in the various end users and regions.

The Wi-Fi Hotspot report provides a brief on the Wi-Fi Hotspot market. The report covers all the major sub-segments of the Wi-Fi Hotspot such as by component types that includes wireless hotspot controllers, mobile hotspot devices and wireless hotspot gateways; by software solutions which includes centralized hotspot management, Wi-Fi security software, Wi-Fi hotspot billing software and cloud based hotspot management; By type of verticals: Financial Services, Telecom and IT, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Transportation and others; By regions: North America (NA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Latin America (LA), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and provides the quantitative (market size and market growth) and qualitative (trends, analysis, and insights) for those.

There are various assumptions that have taken into consideration for market sizing and forecasting exercise. Few of global assumptions include political, economic, social, technological and economic factors. For instance, exchange rates, one of the economic factors, are expected to have a moderate rating of impact on this market. Therefore, dollar fluctuations are expected to not seriously affect the forecasts in the emerging APAC regions.

The Wi-Fi Hotspot market research report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

• This report segments the market into deployment types and applications, covering this market comprehensively. The report provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. The market numbers are further split across the different verticals and regions.

• This report will help them better understand the competitor and gain more insights to better position their business. There is a separate section on competitive landscape, including competitor ecosystem, mergers and acquisition and venture capital funding. Besides, there are company profiles of 10 top players in this market.

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the Wi-Fi Hotspot market to grow from $1,510 Million in 2015 to $3,325 Million by 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. North America (NA) is expected to be the largest Wi-Fi Hotspot market in terms of revenues generated, but Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to emerge as a high-growth market.

Browse 66 market data tables and 47 figures spread through 171 pages and in-depth TOC on “Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by Components (Wireless Hotspot Gateways, Wireless Hotspot Controllers and Mobile Hotspot Devices), by Software, by Services, by End Users, by Verticals, & by Regions – Global forecast to 2020″

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/wi-fi-hotspot-market-260601926.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com