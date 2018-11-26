Waste Management And Remediation Services Market | Global Industry Out

Waste Management And Remediation Services Market Size:

The global waste management and remediation services market was valued at $574.9 billion in 2017. North America was the largest geographic region accounting for $203.5 billion or 35.4% of the global market. The USA was the largest country accounting for $157.5 billion or 27.4% of the global waste management and remediation services market.

Waste Management And Remediation Services Market Overview:

Waste management companies are using technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) for better management of waste and recycling. IoT provides solutions such as route optimization and operational analytics to reducing costs. A waste management company called Enevo created a dumpster sensor and software system which can communicate with the waste management company and tell them whether the container is at full capacity, when it needs to be emptied allowing them to cut unnecessary costs. And these sensors also can help the company forecast when a dumpster will be full, allowing them plan ahead future routes.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, company’s implementation of smart and sustainable methods that help maximize the yield from supply chains or the production process. This in turn has and will continue to ensure optimal utilization of resources while reducing production of harmful waste and also decreasing the company’s carbon footprint to restructure their supply and production processes. We need to focus on Incineration, gasification and anaerobic digestion techniques, which are some of the new ways wastes are being transformed into energy with no harm to the environment. With incineration, newly designed incinerator models are being used to trap methane from decomposing waste and turning it into renewable energy.

The waste management and remediation service market is segmented into Waste Collection; Waste Treatment And Disposal; Remediation Services; Other Waste Management Services.

Waste Collection group comprises establishments primarily engaged in collecting and hauling non-hazardous or hazardous waste within a local area. Establishments engaged in hazardous waste collection may be responsible for treating and packaging the waste for transport. Waste transfer stations are also included.

Waste Treatment And Disposal comprises establishments are primarily engaged in operating land fill sites, incinerators, or other treatment or disposal facilities for non-hazardous or hazardous waste. Establishments that integrate the collection, treatment and disposal of waste are also included.

Remediation Services comprises establishments primarily engaged in the remediation and clean-up of contaminated buildings, mine sites, soil or ground water. Establishments primarily engaged in integrated mine site reclamation activities, such as soil remediation, waste water treatment, hazardous material removal, contouring of land and revegetation, are also included.

Other Waste Management Services comprises establishments primarily engaged in (1) operating facilities for separating and sorting recyclable materials from nonhazardous waste streams (i.e., garbage) and/or (2) operating facilities where commingled recyclable materials, such as paper, plastics, used beverage cans, and metals, are sorted into distinct categories.

