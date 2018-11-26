Next-Generation Firewall Market 2017 Segmentation, Application, Technology and Analysis Report Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

The Next-Generation Firewall delivers the security services such as firewall, intrusion prevention, and application control. The companies like Cisco Systems, WatchGurad and others are offering the great collection, enterprise-grade and best-in-class network security services to the organizations.

The study indicates that Next-Generation Firewall Market is growing as the security threats are combating with kinds of threats that drives the market in North America Regions. Palo Alto offers protection to mobile security service extended with policy-based security to mobile devices. Whereas, some of the companies like Fortinet, FortiGate and among others offers a high-performance network security appliance that adds intrusion prevention, application control, and anti-malware.

The global The Next-Generation Firewall Market is expected to grow at USD $4.69 Billion by 2023, at 11.4% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

Fortinet, Inc. ( US)

Barracuda Networks

(US)

Juniper Networks

(US)

Palo Alto Networks

(US)

Forcepoint LLC (US)

Zscaler, Inc. (U.S)

WatchGuard Technologies Inc. (US)

Sophos Group Plc. (UK)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (US

Segments:

The global Next-Generation Firewall market has been segmented on the basis of security type, services, organization size, Solution, end users and region.

Next-Generation Firewall Market by Security Types:

Firewall

Unified Threat Management

Network Security

Identity-based security

Others

Next-Generation Firewall Market by Services:

Consulting Service

System Integration

Professional Service

Managed Service

Support and Maintenance

Training and Education

Others

Next-Generation Firewall Market by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Next-Generation Firewall Market by Solution:

Cloud

Virtual

Hardware

Others

Next-Generation Firewall Market by End-User:

Telecommunication and IT

Healthcare

Retail and Wholesale

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

BFSI

Education

Others

Next-Generation Firewall Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (ROW)

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Next-Generation Firewall market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. Where, North America is leading with the highest growth across the world, Europe region is chasing with high CAGR due to widely used in data center, enterprise, small business or home office in these regions. Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India is on the upsurge of next level growth in the Next-Generation Firewall market.

Intended Audience

System Security

Government agencies

NGFW vendors

Managed Security Service Providers

Information Technology security agencies

Next-Generation Firewall Agencies

Network solution providers

Independent software vendors

Value-Added Resellers

Cyber security vendors

System integrators

Technology Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

Study Objectives of the Next-Generation Firewall Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Next-Generation Firewall market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Next-Generation Firewall market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of security type, services, organization size, solution, end users and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Next-Generation Firewall

