Global Paper Chemicals Market Price, Size, Share and Revenue Report with Demand and Production Analysis and Forecast till 2023

A new market research report introduced by TechSci Research provides an overall analysis of Global Paper Chemicals Market. The presented market report will incorporate all the major factors and advancements that assume an imperative role in market growth in the anticipated range of 5 years. It likewise introduces the overview of industry players, preferences, challenges the market is experiencing. The research report gives an entire comprehension of the Global Paper Chemicals Market in terms of revenue.

Global Paper Chemicals Market is estimated to reach USD 40 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period. The growth in the production of packaging paper supported by the demand for paper-based packaging is expected to drive the Paper Chemicals market. By Type, pulp chemicals are expected to be the largest segment of the Paper Chemicals market during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is mainly attributed to the demand for bleaching chemicals. By Form, specialty chemicals are expected to be the largest segment of the Paper Chemicals market during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is mainly driven by the increasing demand for specialty paper in the packaging industry for packaging of food beverage products.

The increased customer demand for durability and aesthetics of paper products has driven paper producers to develop specialty paper. Geographically, the market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa and Europe. APAC is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is mainly fuelled by the shift of production facilities from North America and Europe in the region.

Some of the leading players in the Global Paper Chemicals Market are Kemira Oyj, BASF, Solenis, Akzonobel N.V., Ecolab, Ashland Inc., Harima Chemicals Group, Buckman Laboratories International Inc., Archroma and Chemisphere Paper Technologies.

