Automotive Seating Systems Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future 2016-2026

The design, price, and features of automotives vary from vehicle to vehicle. The seating systems of premium vehicles are more expensive and have advanced features, such as automatic heating. Various manufacturers are designing and developing automotive seating systems integrated with smart technologies and improved safety features to mitigate risks in case of accidents.

The new designs of automotive seating system also increases the fuel efficiency of the vehicles with lightweight designing. Moreover, the safety concerns related to driving and increase in demand for premium vehicles and economy cars in the developing regions such as India and Brazil will provide opportunities for the automotive seating systems market globally. The global automotive seating systems market will register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period.

Automotive Seating Systems Market: Drivers

The global automotive seating systems market is primarily driven by the growth in the automotive industry with new launch of an array of vehicles in the market and the demand for luxurious and comfortable seating among the consumers. The greenhouse gas emission regulations by the Environmental Protection Agency are also driving the demand for lightweight automotive seating systems having a positive impact on the automotive seating systems market globally. The new trends in the automotive seating systems market are integration of smart technologies; for example, Faurecia, one of the leading players in the automotive seating systems market, developed automatic seat positioning system which can be adjusted using a smartphone.

Cost reduction challenge associated with the designing and manufacturing of automotive seating systems can pose challenges to the growth of the automotive seating systems market during the forecast period 2016-2026.

Automotive Seating Systems Market Segmentation

The global automotive seating systems market is segmented based on vehicle type, seat type, technology, distribution channel, and region.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive seating systems market can be segmented into PC (Passenger Cars), LCV (Light Commercial Vehicles) and HCV (Heavy Commercial Vehicles).

On the basis of seat type, the automotive seating systems market is segmented into split Seat, bench seat and split bench seat.

Based on technology, the automotive seating systems market is segmented into heated, powered, powered & heated, and standard type.

Based on the distribution channel, automotive seating systems market is segmented into OEM and Aftermarket.

Based on the geographic regions, the global automotive seating systems market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among the aforementioned regions, APEJ will dominate the automotive seating systems market over the forecast period 2016-2026. China, India, and South Korea will be key to the growth of the automotive seating systems market during the forecast period.

Consistently growing automotive sector in the region will contribute to the expansion of the market in the region. North America and Western Europe are the other key markets in the region. Emerging economies in Latin America will continue to offer growth opportunities to manufacturers, as the automotive sector witnesses steady growth in the region.

Some of the major players identified in the global automotive seating systems market includes, Johnson Controls Inc., Faurecia SA, Marter Automotive Seating Systems, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Lear Corporation, Magna International Inc, and IFB Automotive among others.