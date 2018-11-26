ALLEN Career Institute launches study center in Pune

Two New Study Centers launched in Pune

Students of Maharashtra will get India’s highest result producing academic system from the session 2019-20

ALLEN Career Institute, Kota is a trendsetter in the field of coaching for IIT-JEE & Pre-Medical and it has several records in its name. With the legacy of 30 years and trust of more than 9.25 lac students taught in classroom courses so far, today ALLEN is the most-refined learning platform with the strength of 6900+ team members and 22 study centers across India. Adding to the pan India presence with 23rd study center, ALLEN has expanded in Maharashtra State by launching two study centers in Pune.

First Study center is located At A&T House, 1205/01/10, NanaSaheb DeshPande Path, Near Apte Road, Off Jangli Maharaj Road, Shivaji Nagar, Pune 411004. The second center is situated at Multi Planet, 711/C, Shankar Sheth Road, Opp. Kumar Pacific Mall, Pune 411002.

During the launch, Sh. C. R. Chaudhary, Senior Vice President, ALLEN Career Institute said, “Students of Pune and surrounding areas, who are aspiring for success in reputed entrance exams like IIT-JEE, NEET-UG, AIIMS, NTSE & Olympiads, will surely get an advantage as well as students of class 8, 9, 10, will also be empowered with stronger foundation through our classroom courses commencing from April 2019.”

Sh. Chaudhary added “There will be an adaption of Kota coaching system at ALLEN Pune center so that the students could be benefitted by the same and could produce great results in engineering and medical entrance examinations”. He further added that this year, more than 1.58 Lac students took admission in classroom courses at ALLEN, including 96,000 at Kota alone, which is a testimony of the top level trust on ALLEN courses among science students across India.

The meritorious students will be given “ALLEN Sharp” Scholarship. The scholarship exam will be held on 16th December. Sh. Tushar Parekh (Vice President, ALLEN Career Institute), Sh. Pankaj Agarwal (Vice President, ALLEN Career Institute), Sh. Pankaj Birla (Vice President, ALLEN Career Institute), Sh. Yogesh Malav (Core Team Member Pre Medical Division) and Sh. Mohit Chorasiya (Core Team Member Pre Medical Division) and other senior faculties from Allen were present during the inaugural ceremony of the Pune centers.

ALLEN has proven its supremacy with the historical and unique record by producing 7 Times All India Rank 1 in Pre-Medical (AIPMT/NEET) and IIT-JEE (Advanced) from its yearlong classroom courses. The classroom course students of ALLEN have proven their strength through the results by securing All India Rank 1 in both IIT-JEE (Advanced) and NEET (UG) in the year 2014, obtaining All India Rank 1, 2 & 3 in both IIT-JEE (Advanced) and NEET (UG) in the year 2016 and in the year 2017 bagging All India Ranks 1 to 10 in AIIMS, which was recognised by Limca Book of World Records.

While in the year 2018 students of ALLEN secured 9 ranks in Top 10 in AIIMS, 30 ranks in Top 100 AIR in JEE (Advanced) and 55 ranks in Top 100 in NEET. Total 81230 ALLEN students qualified cut off of NEET, which is the highest in India.