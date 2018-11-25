SHUKR Storms the Winter Season with New Abaya Collection

The winter season comes with fashion challenges all of its own, but thanks to SHUKR, finding the perfect Abaya won’t ever be a challenge.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing, a leading producer of modest and Islamic clothing for Muslims in the west, has recently announced their promising winter collection. SHUKR, an Islamic company established in 2001 to provide Muslims with modest yet stylish wardrobe solutions, is proud to be able to offer inspirational feature outfits and style advice to modest dressers around the world, proving that beauty and modest can go hand in hand.

Across the world, abayas seem to be the most popular garment among Muslim women. SHUKR abayas in particular stand out because they are simple, functional, modest and fit in well with modern western wear. The new collection has been a favorite among Muslim women, highlighting the modest solutions available as the colder weather sets in.

“SHUKR is inspired by the beauty of Islamic modesty, and we take pride in sharing that inspiration with the Muslim community around the world,” says Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner. “Every woman likes to look beautiful, and Muslim women are no exception.”

What Muslim women seem to love most about the SHUKR abayas is that they are all designed with practical means in mind. Many SHUKR dresses feature deep pockets with buttons or flaps that make carrying phones, money or other items simple. Several SHUKR abayas are also nursing friendly, featuring zippers or buttons on the chest for an easier experience for mothers.

SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR Islamic Clothing was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s collections can be viewed online at www.ShukrOnline.com

