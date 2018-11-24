Olychka Launches Vegan-Friendly Beauty Products

Summary: Olychka is a beauty brand is known for offering vegan beauty products that are safe to use. These products are ideal for enhancing the health of one’s skin and hair. The company is launching their “Eluxe” product line made of natural plant-based extracts. The products are 100 percent natural and cruelty-free.

Olychka is a certified and cruelty-free brand that offers the best Vegan-Friendly Beauty Products, and never tested on animals, for those looking at green alternatives that are natural. Those who are looking to revamp their beauty routine and go completely cruelty-free will easily find a range of beauty products with Olychka. Vegan beauty products have fewer ingredients and “The less you put on your skin and hair, the better condition it will be in”.

The senior spokesperson of the company said, “You can now glow up with our Vegan cleansers, crèmes, toners and serums, as our beauty products are formulated without any animal by-products and with natural ingredients that enhance your beauty with no side effects. Since day one, we took efforts to make sure that each of our products is vegan friendly, cruelty-free. You can find vegan hair care routines as well. Regardless of your type of hair, even if you have dandruff, frizzy hair or dry scalp, you will always find something suitable that will improve the hair growth, texture, and appeal after some weeks of use.”

The senior spokesperson further said, “Choosing vegan skin care is beneficial because many animal by-products can damage your skin. You can also be sure that no animals are hurt while making these products and we encourage people to choose a vegan beauty routine that will help them and the planet immensely. Plant-based ingredients are also easily absorbed by the skin so whether you use our Anti Aging Night Cream, Total Therapy Crème, Eye Rescue Crème or any other beauty product, you can have super hydrated skin all day long which will never cause harm. If your skin is aging, use our revitalizing Serums for an effect that will allow your skin to feel soft and smooth within a few weeks. ”

Whether you choose Green Tea Bath & Shower Gel, Resurfacing Retinol, or any of our other beauty products, Olychka puts nothing nasty or harsh as an ingredient in their beauty products. There are no harmful or synthetic chemicals that can affect an individual adversely. No animals are hurt as well. The products are biodegradable and environment-friendly.