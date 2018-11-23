Two Wheeler Lightings Market Specific Trends and Technological Progressions till 2025

23 Nov 2018 – Global Two Wheeler Lighting Market is anticipated to grow at a positive CAGR in the predicted period. Lighting is a very important component in most automobiles. IT plays a very important role in the safety and the determination of risk factors. It is firstly used in automobiles to increase visibility in darkness and in the bad weather conditions.

Constant development in automotive industry &focus on improvement and efficiency of lighting the innovations in two wheelers is increasing due to change in lifestyle and rise in disposable income. Due to lucrative growth, there is a high demand for two wheelers that propels the growth of automotive lighting market. Furthermore, factors such as growth in vehicle production globally are also driving factors for automotive lighting market. However, high costs of lighting product restrain the Two wheeler lighting market.

Two wheeler Lighting Market is segmented, By Types Halogen Lamp, LED lights, and others. LED lights technology is the most efficient one and it is having low energy consumption than the conventional light. It gives the advantages of LED, they are being progressively assumed in vehicles across the globe. There will be an average growth for xenon due the fact that the ultra-bright light dazzles the approaching traffic and can be unsafe. LED is the fastest growing technology for automotive lighting and for the Two wheeler also.

Two wheeler Lighting Market is segmented by applications into Motorcycle rear light and bulbs, Motorcycle headlight parts and bulbs, Indicators and others. LED Headlights are having the numerous ranges for products. Due to the international market the LED Lighting market is cumulative. The LED indicators possess various range of the product. It is the evolution of the lighting products and in the due course of time in the international market and we are no way behind in adopting it and have efficaciously ventured into the two wheeler LED products.

Front lighting of the Two wheeler is growing high in terms of value. Owing to its importance in automotive lighting this segment is highly worked upon in terms of technology developments. Two wheeler Lighting Market is segmented by Geographical Region as North America Two wheeler Lighting Market (Canada, Mexico and USA), Latin America Two wheeler Lighting Market (Middle and Africa), Two wheeler Lighting Market in Europe (Germany, France, Italy, England and Russia), Asia-Pacific Two wheeler Lighting Market (South-east Asia, China, India, Korea, and Japan).

Asia-Pacific holds the highest market share in the Two wheeler lighting industry owing to rise in automotive manufacturing activities and the demand for efficient energy in this region. The region will witness a faster growth during the estimated period. The European market will show the constant growth during the forecast period because of the increasing the adoption of the break, reverse, interior lights and signal indicators. Two wheeler Lighting Industry Key Players include Unitech, Koito, Varroc, HellaK, Federal Mogul, Stanley, Bruno/Zadi Group, Lumax, Cobo, Rinder, Boogey, Minda, Ampas Lighting, IJL, J.W. speaker, ZWK Group, Motolight, Lazer light and Fiem.

