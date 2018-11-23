Protein Sequencing Market worth $1,088 million by 2023

The global protein sequencing market is projected to reach USD 1,088 million by 2023 from USD 925 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period

Growth in the protein sequencing market is mainly driven by the increasing focus on target-based drug development by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, advancements in clinical mass spectrometry and analytical techniques, and increasing public-private financial support for proteomic research.

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/protein-sequencing-market-121629357.html

Protein sequencing services to dominate the overall protein sequencing product & service market in 2018

On the basis of product & service, the protein sequencing market is segmented into sample preparation products & services, protein sequencing products, and protein sequencing services. The market for protein sequencing products is further segmented into reagents & consumables, instruments, and analysis products/software. The reagents & consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the protein sequencing products market in 2018. Advancements in protein sequencing technologies and the growing number of sequencing procedures are the key factors driving the growth of the reagents & consumables segment.

The biotherapeutics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment in the protein sequencing market during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the protein sequencing market is segmented into biotherapeutics, genetic engineering, and other applications. The biotherapeutics segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Growth in this segment can be attributed to the advantages of protein sequencing-based approaches for preliminary drug development processes, technological advancements that provide accurate protein sequencing through mass spectrometry, the rising demand for targeted drug therapy, and increasing antibiotic resistance of microbes.

PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=121629357

North America to dominate the protein sequencing market in 2018

Geographically, the protein sequencing market is segmented into North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the protein sequencing market in 2018, followed by Europe. The large share of North America can be attributed to the increasing application of protein sequencing in proteomic research, the development of protein sequencing data analysis solutions, and availability of research funding in the region.

Some of the prominent players in the protein sequencing market include Shimadzu (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Waters Corporation (US), Rapid Novor (Canada), Agilent Technologies (US), Charles River Laboratories (US) and Selvita (Poland).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com