Join India’s biggest vegan festival – One Earth, and relish vegan snacks and desserts coupled with cooking demos, activities for children and environment-related workshops. Experts will deliver talks about health, reversing diseases and helping preserve the environment. This all-day festival will feature a flea market of over 100 stalls of cruelty-free and eco-friendly products.

WHEN: 02nd December 2018, 10AM – 10PM

WHERE: JVPD Grounds,30, Devle Road, Juhu, Mumbai

ENTRY: Free entry for all

For Further details contact –

Namita Kharat – 8850968365