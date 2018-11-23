Gurugram a Perfect Leisure Hit

Gurgaon is also emerging as a popular getaway among the holiday mongers. In addition to

the world-class infrastructure, this city also offers a wide range of places to visit and things

to do. Located within a close proximity to several other prominent tourist destinations, one

can also find a wide range of places to visit in Gurgaon.

Be it within or around the city-limits, you will always find ample of scenic places to visit in

Gurgaon. If you are planning for a trip to this emerging business hub, here is a list that will

take you through some of the unknown or least discovered places in Gurgaon.

People living in Gurgaon today are able to enjoy a leisurely ambience found only in villages.

This means that such city dwellers can enjoy being surrounded by greenery, being near

gentle animals found only in villages, see fowl running freely, and sample wholesome village

food only a short distance away from their big city homes.

A Village in the Heart of a City

In the heart of every Indian, among the most romantic settings in the world is that of the

Indian village. Being intimate with nature and living in harmony with it is sacrosanct to most

Indians the majority of whom still live in the countryside. Those of us who’ve adopted an

urban pace and western mannerisms often still pine to be surrounded by greenery, to gaze

upon green fields and smell the sweet fragrance of rich earthy soil. No greater evidence for

our love of nature is needed than the understanding that Lutyen’s Delhi is the most

luxurious residential destination in NCR precisely because it is the greenest region of NCR.

Replicating a village theme is easy; doing so in the middle of the urban jungle is far harder.

In all of Gurgaon, there are probably less than 100 functioning water wells yet access to

such wells among the residents of Gurgaon is scarce or virtually non-existent. I believe that

the ambiance of a village is only truly complete once a village has a functioning well from

which water can be pulled using a traditional rope and pulley mechanism. For residents of

Gurgaon to enjoy the amenities of a village means having a holistic experience that includes

green fields, clean pristine water sourced from wells, seeing fully functional village homes

that are constructed using traditional techniques and material.

Most of us who live in Indian cities are only a few generations removed from those who

moved from the countryside to the then much smaller Indian cities. Since then the sheer

size and scope of Indian cities have changed as has the lifestyle adopted by today's urban

Indians. Hence today there is a real need for many of us to experience the adventure that

living in the countryside offers. This is made possible by creating a lively village in the heart

of a city such as Gurgaon.

Leisure and Adventure a Short Distance Away

When one pictures the most picturesque of Indian village’s visions of beautiful mud huts,

fowl, cattle, and simple beasts of burden spring to mind. A setting a short distance away

that offers visitors access to such privileges is called for to help us turn our attention back to

our roots. In the collective human memory, cities are an aberration, while village life lasted

millennia.

In addition to offering a leisurely and rejuvenating outing, a village setting also offers

additional fun activities, especially for children. At such a site, children may safely engage in

activities such as gliding down a zip line or riding in a cart pulled by simple and gentle camel

or oxen. Furthermore at such a village children also enjoy chasing fowl such as ducks into a

large lake that serves as the bird’s home. Adventure also beckons those who enjoy motor

vehicles as they can practice their hand at driving and manoeuvring a genuine tractor trailer

across an open field. It’s much more challenging and exciting than one imagines.

Leisure is Incomplete without a Banquet

Authentic food plays a part in truly experiencing life in a village. Foods such as “sarson ka

saag” and “makki ki roti” are staples in the prosperous state of Haryana and are found

regularly on household menus in the state. But to truly enjoy such dishes and others at their

best demands that the setting where they are served do justice to rural India. This is why a

village in a city that offers such authentic cuisine in an authentic rural setting is so precious

today.

While there are many places in Gurgaon where an individual or even a family can find time

to relax, as a perfect leisure hit destination few can match Surajgarh Farms for its genuine

village ambiance and the touch of adventure it offers visitors from Gurgaon and from across

the NCR.