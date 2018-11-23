Global Wearable Injectors Market Size and Trends 2024

Market Overview

Global Wearable Injectors market report provides analysis for the period 2012–2024. The market study reveals that the Global Wearable Injectors market is projected to rise over a CAGR of 24.53% during 2018–2024 in terms of value. This growth is driven by rising usage of advance drug delivery devices at home. Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases among old age population is surging the demand for wearable injector’s products over the projected timeframe.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as, drivers and restraints that talks about the current nature and future scenario of the said market, key market indicators and raw material analysis. End-user segment comprises of homecare, hospital, lab & diagnostics, other. Further, key market indicators included in the report provide the significant factors which are capable to define the market position of Global Wearable Injectors Market. Furthermore, various analysis methods like Porter’s, Pestle are also included in the report to provide an in-depth view of the market scenario.

Request for Sample of this Report@ https://bit.ly/2Q8lcWM

Scope of the Report

On the basis of the type of product, body-worn patch injector devices hold 46.92% market share of global wearable injectors market. Off-Body Worn Belt Injector and Bolus Injector type devices will grow with a CAGR of 5.78% and 42.36% in term of value, respectively. North America is leading the global wearable injectors market with a CAGR of 24.48%, in terms of value. Electronic injectors is likely to surpass USD 7,861.5 million by 2024 owing shift in usage of self-administrative injectable devices and availability at economic prices. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the global wearable injectors market during the forecast period.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the Global Wearable Injectors market that includes the company overview, products & offerings, strategic decisions taken by the company, launch of new products, technology landscape, and financial highlights.

Key Findings of the Report

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the key findings of the report “Global Wearable Injectors Market Product, Technology, End-user, Application, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024” are:

· The demand for Global Wearable Injectors market is expected to grow at a significant rate, during forecast period. Wearable Injectors is witnessing tremendous growth owing to increasing life expectancy and fall in birth rates increasing old age population. The elderly population requires extensive care, as they are prone to illness due to low immunity levels and high recovery time. The elderly people are more susceptible to chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, neurological disorders and cardiovascular diseases, thus increasing the usage of wearable injectors across the globe.

· Body-worn patch injectors are the largest contributor, in terms of value, as compared to Off-body worn belt injectors. It is expected to rise with CAGR over 5.8% by value during the forecast period, 2012–2024.

· Global Wearable Injectors market for technology segment is estimated to rise with a CAGR over 20.69% during the period of 2018–2024 with electronic injectors being the highest revenue generator, with market share of 54.76%.

· North America is the fastest growing region in the Wearable Injectors market and is expected to propel with a CAGR over 24.48% by value during the forecast period, 2018–2024 with Japan being the fastest growing market having a CAGR over 21.9% and expected to reach revenue of around USD 1,170.4 million by the end of 2024. Global Wearable Injectors Market: Research Methodology

Research Methodology

Extensive secondary research was conducted using paid data sources including Bloomberg, Factiva, Capital IQ, OneSource, and Hoovers. Additionally, several publicly-available data sources were used including journals, statistics articles, and industry associations. These data sources were used to gather relevant information to develop an understanding on the global Wearable Injectors market. The research was conducted covering the desk research and primary research. Data sources used for primary research included online forums and blogs, CATI/CAWI, CAPI interviews, and video conferences. Additionally, interviews were conducted through connecting with various industry respondents including C-level executives, directors, divisional heads, regional heads, expert consultants, and independent consultants. The primary research was conducted to gain market insights from industry respondents and validate the gathered information through desk research.

Competitive Dynamics

The Global Wearable Injectors market is dominated by a number of players, amongst them the major players are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson, nilife Corporation, CeQur SA, etc. Companies in this industry are following different strategies to strengthen their market position.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter One: Research Methodology

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Market Outlook

Chapter Four: Global Wearable Injectors Market Size and Forecast (2012–2024)

Chapter Five: Global Wearable Injectors Market, by Type

Chapter Six: Global Wearable Injectors Market, by Technology

Chapter Seven: Global Wearable Injectors Market, by Application

Chapter Eight: Global Wearable Injectors Market, by End User

Chapter Nine: Global Wearable Injectors Market, by Geography

List of figures

FIG 1: Research Scope For Global Wearable Injectors Market

FIG 2: Research Methodology For Global Wearable Injectors Market

FIG 3: Wearable Injectors

FIG 4: Aging Population As A Percentage Of Total Population

FIG 5: Global Incidence Of Cancer (excl. non-melanoma skin cancer) (2015)

FIG 6: Global Diabetic Population, Aged 20–79 Years (2013)

List of Tables

TABLE 1: Specific Primary And Secondary Sources Used For This Publication

TABLE 2: Global Wearable Injectors Market Snapshot

TABLE 3: Number Of Worldwide Deaths Due To Various Diseases

TABLE 4: Drivers For The Market: Impact Analysis

TABLE 5: Restraints For The Market: Impact Analysis

TABLE 6: Global Wearable Injectors Market, By Type, $M (2012–2017)

Browse full Research Report@ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/wearable-injectors-market/

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting provides a full scope of business intelligence solution for solving your toughest challenges. BWC is an emerging global expert & pioneer in the market research and provision of exclusive market INTEL. We optimize your decision making by equipping your industry with an accurate & better market research according to your industry demands through our professionally designed qualitative & quantitative research methods. Our trendy & efficient sample collection methods, integrated data solutions as well as methodologies certainly make us a better partner that you can rely on. With collective experience in the varied fields of retail, market research and reporting, we provide the business insight and business practices that would give the required impetus for your company’s growth.

Contact Us:

info@blueweaveconsulting.com

Phone Number: 18666586826