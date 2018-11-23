German Design Award for SMACK Communications and the RKW Group

“It”s fantastic to win this prestigious product and communication design award for our film,” said a delighted Creative Director Martin Bruss, director of the film and also responsible for the com-positing.

The film communicates RKW’s market leadership and high quality standards proven in a wide range of applications, at the same time it enhances employee identification with the company. “Our films, nets and nonwovens are found in many day-to-day products. For example, RKW films are used in most baby diapers to provide an optimum leakage protection, or ensure that products are better protected during transport and storage. Excellence, therefore, is hugely important to us,” says Alexandra Jaranilla, RKW’s Director Corporate Marketing & Communications, explaining the motivation behind the film.

“Films have a unique power, which makes them an important part of our corporate communica-tions and brand management strategy. We are delighted that the German Design Council agrees with us on this,” says SMACK Managing Director Regula Bathelt, who devised the script in collabo-ration with Martin Bruss. The result is a series of impressive shots taken at RKW’s German pro-duction facilities. Cinematographer Christof Wahl was in charge as DOP.

About SMACK Communications

Founded in 1997 by Regula Bathelt and Martin Bruss, the Berlin-based strategy and communica-tions agency is a pioneer in integrated communications. The cross-media specialized B2B agency supports German companies in their international marketing activities – usually as lead agency. Clients include the RKW Group, SMA Solar Technologies, Promerit and the NORMA Group.

www.smack-communications.com

About the RKW Group

The RKW Group is an independent, family-owned company and one of the world´s foremost man-ufacturers of excellent film solutions. RKW is the market leader in the areas of hygiene and agri-cultural films, films for the beverage industry and packaging for powdery goods. In addition, the company makes films and nonwovens for medical applications, for the chemical and converting industries as well as for the construction sector. In the fiscal year 2017, RKW generated total sales of EUR 905 million.

www.rkw-group.com