Dapp.com Releases Q3 Market Report: Decentralized Application Development

The decentralized application (dapp) in the blockchain ecosystem, especially based on the decentralized application of Ethereum and EOS, has become a hot spot for blockchain developers this year. Dapp.com’s recently launched Q3 market report observed changes in the market in the third quarter of 2018. Ethereum still dominates, and EOS, the operating system for decentralized applications (the main network launched in June this year), and high-speed blockchains including NEO, Steem and Tron are also actively expanding their layout. .

Decentralized applications grow rapidly

In the first nine months of 2018, there were more than 900 decentralized applications on Ethereum, and in 2017, this number was seven.

A significant feature of decentralized applications is the promotion of the use of tokens in their blockchains – based on the decentralized application of Ethereum, which promotes the use and liquidity of ETH, resulting in a large number of transactions and transactions. . Since June 2017, there have been more than 10 million ETH transactions in the use of decentralized applications, with transaction amounts exceeding $2 billion (see ETH prices on November 14, 2018).

Currently, 60% of dapps on the market are games. In the third quarter, a large number of betting games dapps were developed. More than 50% of the 60 new dapps launched on EOS in the third quarter were betting/gambling. Class application. EOS’s BFT-DPoS mechanism provides more transactions per second and transaction-free fees, providing a good user experience in the use of dapp. EOS betting gamers contributed 93% of the transactions, close to 5 million, almost the same as the total number of transactions for all dapps in the third quarter of Ethereum.

Larger teams and gaming companies, including listed companies such as Animoca Brands and iCandy Group, are also building and launching quality products with long-term operational goals at Ethereum. For EOS, the primary node is actively building infrastructure and incubating dapps, and NEO has also announced a focus on decentralized game development.

In Ethereum, nearly 50% of dapp users used the Decentralized Exchange (DEX) in the third quarter, which contributed more than 800,000 ETH transactions. In the decentralized application ecosystem of Ethereum, DEX has a dominant position in both the number of active users, the number of transactions and the volume of transactions. With the gradual increase in trading on the chain, decentralized exchanges provide a smooth experience like a centralized exchange. The IDEX exchange has processed 63,250 users and more than 1.2 million transactions in the third quarter, making it the best decentralized exchange in the third quarter.

EOS weaknesses

The EOS ecosystem performed very well in the third quarter. In the four months from the launch to the present report, there are 70 active dapps and a total of more than 60 million EOS tokens.

Despite this, the total size of EOS users is greatly limited by the complexity of their wallet (account) design. RAM and CPU resources are not as easy to understand as the fuel costs of Ethereum and Bitcoin. To create a new EOS account, you need to be assisted by an existing account, which is more painful for new users. We saw that by the third quarter of 2018, only 336,856 main network accounts were created on the EOS main network, and the EOS wallet solution has become the key to its success.

Smart contract security is another serious problem in EOS decentralized applications – they have been the focus of hackers since the launch of the autonomous network. The vulnerability of the smart contract code has resulted in the loss of more than $2 million in EOS tokens.

