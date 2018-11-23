Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future 2015-2025

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) are the strong and light composite material containing carbon fiber. To manufacture carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) we first wove carbon fiber to textile material then resin is applied to the material and left to cure.

When compared with glass fiber reinforced plastic, carbon fiber reinforced plastic is expensive and have better strength and rigidity, due to which the CFRP application have extended to aerospace industry and sport equipment. Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic application has been discovered in most of the manufacturing industries such as aero plane in aerospace industry, motor racing car in automobile industry, robot arms in industrial applications and bicycle frame in sport equipment.

Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market: Drivers & Restraints

Some of the underlying drivers for the global carbon fiber reinforced plastic market are identified as development of wind power market, deeper oil and gas exploration, urbanization trend, rapid industrialization, and developing infrastructure prospects in Asian region. The growth of carbon fiber reinforced plastic market is expected to be in-line with development of automotive and aerospace industry. High growth potential for carbon fiber reinforced market is expected to come from Asia-Pacific and GCC region aided by the growing infrastructure in the region.

Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market: Segmentation

On the basis of raw material, the global carbon fiber reinforced plastic market is segmented as,

PAN Based

Pitch Based

On the basis of types,the global carbon fiber reinforced plastic market is segmented into:

Thermoplastic

Thermosetting

On the basis of end use industry,the global carbon fiber reinforced plastic market is segmented into:



Automotive

Wind Turbines

Sports

Construction

Molding & Compound

Aerospace

Others

Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market: Overview

Global carbon fiber reinforced market is expected to expand at CAGR in range of 8%-10% over the forecast period. Automotive industry is expected to exhibit the largest market share coupled with highest growth during the forecast period. Some of the key players in automobile industry are expanding their carbon fiber manufacturing partnership.

Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market: Key Players

Major players over the global carbon fiber reinforced plastic market include Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd, Cytec Industries Inc., SGL Group, Inc., Toray Industries Inc., Hexcel Corp., Gurit Holdings and Magna International Inc.