3D Printing Powder Market Industry Trends and Impacting Factor’s Applications to 2025

The vendor landscape in the global 3D printing powder market is dotted with a plethora of manufacturers and producers offering or supplying powders primarily for a variety of industrial applications. This is what accounts for a fair degree of competition prevailing in the market, notes Transparency Market Research (TMR).

TMR observes that over the years, a constantly expanding application of 3D printing technologies will attract new entrants, including local players seeking to firm their foothold. This will also increasingly contribute to the lucrativeness of the global market. Top players operating in the market include LPW Technology Ltd., Sandvik AB, Arkema, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Advanced Powders and Coatings Inc., Hoganas AB, GKN plc, Metalysis, and Arcam AB. Several prominent players are focusing on making strategic investments and consolidating their geographic reach, in order to consolidate their positions and get a better hold over the market, regionally as well as globally.

The opportunities in the global 3D printing powder market is projected to surge from US$313.7 million in 2016 to reach an approximate worth of US$1,558.9 million by 2025 end. This represents the market proliferating at a spectacular CAGR of 20.3% from 2017 to 2025.

The various industries where 3D printing can be applied can be grouped under aerospace and defense, medical, automotive, and architecture. Of these, the aerospace and defense industry is a prominent segment with widespread uptake of powder-based 3D printing. This is attributed to the extensive application of powders in for 3D manufacturing of engine parts, airbuses, and missiles.

On the regional front, North America accounted for the dominant revenue share in 2016 and is expected to display a noticeable potential for growth. However, Asia Pacific is emerging as a promising region for market players over the forecast period. The rising revenue share is fueled by substantial investments being made in the technology.

Rising Application of Additive Manufacturing Technologies in End-use Industries bolsters Demand

The rising demand for advanced additive manufacturing technologies for 3D printing complex designs is a key factor propelling the demand for 3D printing powder. The market is driven by substantially growing usage of powder-based 3D printing in a wide spectrum of industries such as healthcare, medicine, defense, energy, consumer goods, electronics, aerospace, and automotive. The rapid pace of manufacturing taking place in several industrialized nations is supporting the market growth.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=14501

The search for higher quality finish and advanced mechanical properties of the printed material that can be used to meet demanding industrial needs is a notable factor fostering the demand for 3D printing powders. In this regard, the promising application of 3D printing for producing automotive components and tools with unique mechanical properties is accentuating the demand for 3D printing powders. Furthermore, 3D printing powders are gaining traction among automotive manufacturers for tooling and prototyping jobs.

Constant Research and Development Activities catalyze Uptake of Powder-based 3D Printing

In recent years, relentless research and vast development activities have been undertaken in various parts of the globe to develop high-grade metal powder which can be used for 3D laser printing. Thus bodes well for the market. In addition, advancements in powder production technology and several industry efforts to make metal 3D printers more affordable are factors catalyzing the rapid expansion of the market through 2025. The growing usage of powder-based 3D printing processes for producing medical implants is creating new, exciting avenues in the market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com