A combination of skeletal dial and a mechanical movement, this Stuhrling Original Emperor’s Grand Dual Time Automatic 127A2.333519 Men’s Watch, is a traditional watch with a fashion statement. It just means that it isn’t the type of thing hardcore watch nerds will gravitate to. However, it does have the type of appeal to make sense for all those other less ardently geeky watch lovers who are interesting in “timepiece fun.”

Yes, what I am describing is actually the majority of watch lovers out there. These aren’t the people who carefully weigh the pros and cons of a Rolex versus an Omega, nor are they particularly well versed in the operation of a mechanical movement. These people watch enthusiasts sales people hawk other watches on television and think that the watch sales counter at their local department store is where to find the best in horological novelties.

A stainless steel watch with a gold tone case and a pure crocodile leather belt is what certainly watch lovers will be looking for a fair price. A genuine diamonds at the hour markers with polished bezel and a push and pull onion style crown. It is 5ATM water resistance with the dial cover being Krysterna crystals for both the front and the back see through cover.

Stuhrling Original Emperor’s Grand Dual Time Automatic 127A2.333519 Men’s Watch is powered with Japanese ST91015 calibre, with skeletonised twin barrel movement. It also has Skeletonized Dual Time Movement with Small Seconds and Animated AM/PM Sun and Moon Display. It has a 60 hour power reserve. So no tension with the battery wearing off.

Stuhrling Original Emperor’s Grand Dual Time Automatic 127A2.333519 Men’s Watch has hour markers are lumed and easy to see, while the hands are legible enough (despite being too short). If there is anything I really appreciate, it is the crispness of the dial and decent level of legibility. At 47.2mm wide the watch is large, but in a way that fits with a lot of modern fashion sport watches. While this particular model is a steel case with a gold PVD coating, The Legacy Executive is loud. The blue hands brightly contrast with the skeleton face and white dial, and the flash continues down to the highly decorated movement ticking away inside. The movement is fairly accurate, and there’s definite novelty to watching the movement tick away. It’s a showpiece, that’s for sure.

Bottom line: A watch which will attract all attention with its off the track skeleton look , golden possessions, a real crocodile leather strap and all the features a man with rich taste in watches will want, a classy and dressy watch. Not for the simpletons but the real hearted dare devils who likes looks to flaunt and complexities to think.

