Neuropsychiatric Disorder and Treatment Market Booming With New Growth Opportunities

Neuropsychiatry refers to a branch of medicine that comprises the disciplines of both neurology and psychiatry and treatment of pathologies that involves both. Neuropsychiatry is also known as behavioral neurology. The roots of neuropsychiatric disorders can be found either in physical injury, or psychological disorder, or unknown development, or side-effect of medicines taken for the treatment of other disorders. Common neuropsychiatric disorder and treatment include cognitive deficits, seizures, uncontrolled anger, migraine headaches, attention deficits, and different types of palsy. Another common neuropsychiatric disorder and treatment is attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The cause of ADHD in children is still unknown and its diagnostic measures are sometimes uncertain, however, its pattern of symptoms is well recognized. ADHD affects the ability of a child to concentrate, continue to pay attention without succumbing to interruption, and transfer new information into long-term memory. ADHD is often treated with a stimulant-form of medication used in adult narcoleptics. Depression and its group of physical symptoms is also an example of neuropsychiatric disorder.

Almost all brain disorders can lead to psychiatric symptoms. Psychiatric symptoms triggered by organic brain disorders may be called neuropsychiatric symptoms. Neuropsychiatric disorder commonly occurs in elderly patients and sometimes mimics endogenous psychoses. Cognitive impairment is a primary symptom of neuropsychiatric disorder. Nearly all neuropsychiatric symptoms are intermixed with cognitive impairment. Advancements in the field of emergency care, neurosurgery, and critical care are driving the growth of the global neuropsychiatric disorder and treatment market. High prevalence of psychiatric disorders and depression globally, rise in unemployment, and increase in depression due to personal loss are the key factors driving the global neuropsychiatric disorder market. Introduction of novel treatment in the neuropsychiatric disorder and treatment market due to increase in investment in research and development by major pharmaceutical companies, demand for cost-effective drugs, and therapeutic application of drugs are expected to boost the demand for neuropsychiatric disorder treatment products during the forecast period. However, side-effects such as drowsiness, blurred vision, and insomnia caused by such drugs are anticipated to restrain the growth of the global neuropsychiatric disorder and treatment market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, more than 300 million people, which is nearly 4.4% of the global population, suffered from depression in 2015. Additionally, the estimated number of people living with depression has increased by 18.4% between 2005 and 2015.

The global neuropsychiatric disorder and treatment market can be classified on the basis of type of disorder, type of treatment, end-user, and geography. Based on the type of disorder, the global neuropsychiatric disorder and treatment market can be segmented into neurotic disorders, degenerative diseases, psychosis, and others. In terms of type of treatment, the global neuropsychiatric disorder and treatment market can be divided into drug treatment, shock treatment, and others. Based on end-user, the global neuropsychiatric disorder and treatment market can be bifurcated into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. Increase in focus on research and development activities by giant pharmaceutical companies for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders is expected to drive the global neuropsychiatric disorder and treatment market during forecast period.

Geographically, the global neuropsychiatric disorder and treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global neuropsychiatric disorder and treatment market due to high demand for treatment products from the U.S. Dominance of the region is due to increase in the number of patients diagnosed with neuropsychiatric disorder in the U.S. The global neuropsychiatric disorder and treatment market in Europe and Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to several factors including growth in patient population and technological advancements.

Key players in the global neuropsychiatric disorder and treatment market include AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline, Universal Health Services Inc., Biogen, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Meyer Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., and Astellas Pharma Inc.

