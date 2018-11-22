MsgClub Bulk SMS Gateway API For Any Application

21st November 2018- Wednesday, Indore (MP)- Choose India’s biggest SMS gateway provider SMS API to seamlessly integrate SMS services with your existing business systems and mobile applications. We have launched this APIs by keeping the rise of SMS marketing technique in mind. You might know that text messages have higher conversion rates as compared to email marketing and other traditional forms. In order to provide the simplest way of bulk SMS services or you can say another form for bulk SMS services we have developed application programming interface in various computer programmable languages like C#, PHP, Java etc.

What you’ll get when you choose our smart API solution?

Ready to use scripts

Use our various API scripts in Java, Php, Asp.net, C#, Vb6.0 etc

Text directly from the mobile app

Send single SMS, group SMS or even thousands of messages across India directly from the IOS or Android app you’re using.

Easy to get started

Create a free account at our cloud-based interface and integrate our text messaging API in less than one working day.

With our solution, you can take your website and other software like CRM or accounting to the next level with integrated SMS messaging platform. Sending a single text SMS or more than this is now easier with the Bulk SMS API. Access your account to check the balance and make sure you have enough credit for the future campaign. Our APIs are not only for sending bulk text messages but it does more than this.

Resellers who have joined our program can also use this solution for their customers. We have special APIs for resellers so, that their clients can even make seamless integration of our gateway with their systems.

Moreover, there are some sectors who’re making the most of text message marketing like

Retail

Restaurants and Hotel

Real estate

Finance

Travel industry

Non-profit organization

Health care industry

Salons

Education centers

They’re using our gateway services via APIs in order to send notifications, reminders, and alerts on various triggers. For example: If you’re owing a tourism agency and you need to send holiday deals to your existing customers, you can integrate this with the existing software or website to send promotional offers straight from the system.

For developers, we have given ready to use sample codes in languages like Php, Java, C#, Asp.net, and Vb.net. As developers don’t want to involve in many lengthy processes of API integration. So, to make them easier we have sample codes of each API either you can send single or personalized SMS in bulk quantity.