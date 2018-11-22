Intragastric Balloons Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2015-2025

Intragastric Balloons procedure includes initially uninflated balloons are inserted in to the stomach and then inflate the balloons in the stomach to decrease the available stomach volume, used in morbid obesity to decrease hunger. This procedure for patients who cannot lose weight by any other means and are prone to serious health problems related to obesity.

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple method of calculating weight for height that is commonly used to classify adults as underweight normal weight, overweight, and obese. As per WHO, any person with a BMI greater than or equal to 30 is obese.

As per WHO, 39% of adult population (aged 18 years and above) were overweight in 2014, and 13% were obese. Obesity has received considerable attention as a major health hazard as it leads to adverse metabolic effects such as High Blood Pressure, Diabetes, Coronary Heart Disease and Ischemic stroke.

Intragastric Balloons procedures are widely accepted across the globe and due to a number of factors, such as increase in the prevalence of obesity, awareness among the obese patients, and increase in the number of surgeons trained in advance surgical techniques, this market is growing at higher growth rate.

Intragastric BalloonsMarket: Drivers & Restraints

Obesity represents a tremendous cost burden in the healthcare system around the world. With technological advancement and improved treatment for obesity, there is a rapid increase in obese population to choose Intragastric Balloons as an ideal method of treatment. Due to the increase in demand of such procedures, specialized devices have been introduced in the market.

Nausea and Vomiting associated with the use of Intragastric Balloons are acting as a barrier in the adoption of such treatment.

Intragastric BalloonsMarket: Segmentation

Global Intragastric Balloons market is segmented,

Endoscopic Intragastric Balloons

Intragastric BalloonsMarket: Overview

With rapid technological advancement and wide acceptance of Intragastric Balloons among obese patients, the Global Intragastric Balloons market is expected to expand at healthy growth rate. According to WHO reports 42 million children under the age of 5 were overweight or obese in 2013.

Intragastric BalloonsMarket: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, Global Intragastric Balloons market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. As of 2015, North America, and Western Europe dominated the global Intragastric Balloons market in terms of market revenue. Asia Pacific & Japan are projected to expand at a substantial growth and will contribute to the global Intragastric Balloons market value exhibiting a robust opportunities.

Intragastric BalloonsMarket: Key Players

Some of the key market players in Global Intragastric Balloons market are Apollo Endosurgery, Helioscopie Medical Implants, Spatz FGIA Inc, Allurion technologies, Districlass Medical SA, Endalis, Fengh Medical, Lexal Srl, Life Partners Europe, Medicone, Medsil, Obalon Therapeutics, Phagia Technologies, PlenSat, and ReShape Medical.