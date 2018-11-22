Global Facade Industry Market Outlook 2018 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025

Excell Reports include new market research report “Facade Market” to its huge collection of research reports at the global and regional level. This report presents the worldwide Facade market size (value, Capacity, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2015-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. The global Facade market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. A stringent emission regulation is anticipated to drive the growth prospects for the market for the coming years.

The global Facade market was valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing with healthy growth rate at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.This report provides in depth study of “Global Facade Market” using SWOT analysis Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization.

Rising real estate developments along with the introduction of advanced materials with higher strength and visually appealing texture are some of the major reason behind the huge development of the market. Facades are those part of the buildings which comprises both appealing looks and performances. Facades help in temperature management of the buildings owing to which these are popular among the builders and contractors. Currently, the industry is dominated by classic designs with stiff & elegant looks and feel, however, modern facades with advanced and light materials are anticipated to witness significant growth over the coming years. Advantages such as resistance to the adverse weather conditions and unwanted intrusions detections are some of the major behind the significant growth of modern facades over the forecast period. Curtain walls emerged as one of the advanced types of modern facade system which have been used in commercial buildings. Curtain walls are largely made of glass and metal frames, this combination offer strength and eco-friendly environment inside the buildings. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming Seven years.

The global Facade market report, studies the market size, trends, ad forecasts for the period 2015 to 2025. The market is categorized on the basis of product, type, application, and end-use. The study also focuses on key regions including North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, and Spain etc.), Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.), Japan, China, India.

The report also studies the global market status, competitive landscape, market share, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, growth rate, future trends, sales channels, distributors, PEST and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. The report also focuses on the consumption, production, sales price, and capacity analysis in different geographies.

Global Facade Market- By Type & Application (detailed segments and sub-segment) :

Product:



Ventilated



o Curtain walls



o Others



§ Non-ventilated



§ Others

Industrial



§ Commercial



§ Residential

Global Facade Market Key Players:

Walters & Wolf

Harmon Inc

SEPA

Enclos Corp.

Xiamen and So on..

