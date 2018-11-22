Experience Speedy and Non-Disruptive Pallet Racking Inspection with Inspek from Shelving Shop Group

Shelving Shop Group provides comprehensive pallet racking inspections for various industries. Inspections are designed to uphold safety and efficiency in the workplace.

[CAMBERLEY, 22/11/2018] – Shelving Shop Group, a reputable storage specialist in New Zealand, offers quick, convenient and non-disruptive pallet racking inspection services that comply with safety standards in both New Zealand and Australia. Pallet racking inspections ensure the integrity and performance of warehouse racking systems, promoting a safe and efficient warehouse.

The Ideal Pallet Racking Inspection Service

In many industries, pallet racking is an integral part of business operations. Such racks serve as storage spaces as well as aid employees in inventory management and product transport. Regular pallet racking inspections help businesses maintain a safe and secure work environment at all times.

With Inspek, Shelving Shop Group provides pallet racking inspection. The service enables businesses to keep track of their inventory and ensure that their storage systems meet both local and international safety requirements.

Clients can schedule an inspection at their most convenient time then Shelving Shop Group will send an arrange for an audit. An auditor assesses the pallet racks and recommends appropriate solutions, if necessary.

The Benefits of Racking Inspection for Businesses

Through a proactive approach to maintenance, pallet racking inspections ensure the longevity of the storage systems which, in turn, prevents costly repairs in the future. They keep the system below the maximum load capacity to uphold stability.

At Shelving Shop Group, documentation is part of the inspection process. The auditor provides the clients with a full report of the inspection. The document contains requirements for insurance and warranty claims if the pallet racking is of poor quality.

About Shelving Shop Group

Shelving Shop Group is a leading supplier of shopfitting, racking and shelving systems to a wide range of businesses in New Zealand. Across their four divisions – Shopfit NZ, RMS, Shelving Shop and Inspek – the company carries an extensive collection of display products and storage solutions that help businesses enhance space-efficiency and streamline operations.

To learn more about Shelving Shop Group and their products or services, visit their website at https://www.shelvingshopgroup.co.nz.