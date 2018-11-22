BPG Offers New Plant-based Phytochemical Products

BPG announces new plant-based phytochemical products. The company is a world leader in the creation of plant-based phytochemicals and pharmaceutical ingredients for today’s most used products. The production of two new products include Calcium Sennosides USP and Centella Asiatica.

Calcium Sennosides USP is extracted from the Senna fruit and serves as an active ingredient in the treatment of constipation. This natural, plant-based laxative is effective in inducing bowel movements by stimulating the nerves of the large intestine. Its pre-surgical use includes helping maintain water in the intestines to clean them out prior to examination.

Centella Asiatica is derived from Gotu Kola and is used in a variety of medicinal products. It is used for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, improving memory in patients. It is also used to treat psychiatric disorders, including anxiety and depression.

In its use as a physical agent, the benefits include skin trauma, would healing, the treatment of varicose veins, circulation problems and treatment of leg blood clots. Centella Asiatica has fatty acids, beta carotene and amino acids which also improve skin elasticity and is popular for use in cosmetics.

For more information about the business and its services, visit the BGP Healthcare Private Limited website or call +91-2646-671200.

About BGP Healthcare Private Limited: BGP Healthcare Private Limited is an innovative healthcare phytochemical production company known for its nicotine pharmaceutical products that are used in nicotine patches, as well as e-cigarettes. It is an industry leader in pharmaceutical ingredients and specialty performance chemicals and is dedicated to responsible harvesting of plants for its products and creating a sustainable environment for future generations.