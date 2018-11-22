Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market – Industry Key Trends, Demand, Growth, Size, Review, Share, Analysis to 2023

Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Overview

Blood flow rate or the amount of blood through cross section of blood vessel per unit time finds usage in the diagnosis of diseases and disorders. Among the many disorders that are diagnosed using this technique some are arterial occlusions, micro and macro diabetes complications and other peripheral vascular conditions. Secondary applications include intra cranial monitoring, peripheral vascular diseases, gastroenterology, tumor monitoring, dermatology and diabetes.

Rising cases of cardiovascular diseases along with diabetic epidemic and augmenting geriatric population, influx of VC funding and technological advancements are the factors driving the growth of this Blood Flow Measurement market. Cumbersome bureaucratic procedures and strict regulatory frameworks are the primary restraints of the market.

Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Forecast Report (2018-2023)

Global Blood Flow Measurement Devices market size was around USD 409.73 million in 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2 % to reach USD 636.23million by 2023.

Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Segmentation

The Global Blood Flow Measurement Devices market can be categorized into two categories: by product, and by application. On the basis of product, Global Blood Flow Measurement Devices market is classified into Ultrasound (Ultrasound Doppler, Transit-Time Flow Meters) and Laser Doppler. By the statistical data of 2016, the ultrasound category commanded the largest global market share. Further, the ultrasound Doppler sub-segment commanded the largest global market share and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the aforementioned forecast period. In addition, on the basis of application the market can be categorized into Non-Invasive Applications (Cardiovascular Disease, Diabetes, Gastroenterology, Tumour Monitoring and Other Non-Invasive Applications) and Invasive Applications (CABG, Microvascular Surgery and Other Invasive Application). Cardiovascular disease was the largest global market share holder in 2016. Similarly, CABG sub-segment accounted for the largest market share as per the data of 2016. The third-largest application for blood flow measuring market is Gastroenterology.

By Geography, the Global Blood Flow Measurement Devices market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Presently, North America accounts for the largest market share closely followed by Europe while Asia Pacific has the highest CAGR.

Major Players:

The major companies dominating this market for its products and services are

• Compumedics Ltd. (Australia),

• Transonic Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

• Cook Medical, Inc. (U.S.),

• Perimed AB (Sweden),

• Medistim ASA (Norway),

• AD Instruments (Australia),

• Deltex Medical Group plc (U.K.),

• BIOPAC Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

• Atys Medical (France),

• SONOTEC Ultraschallsensorik Halle GmbH (Germany),

• Moor Instruments Ltd. (U.K.).

